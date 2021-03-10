Flyers hope Nolan Patrick's shootout goal yields more just like it

The Flyers will host the Capitals on Thursday and Saturday to close out the four-game homestand.

Jakub Vrana put the host Capitals in a good mood by winning it with his second goal of the night. Afterward, Laviolette was asked how his power play, which broke an 0-for-13 slide, could be ranked No. 1 at home and 29th on the road.

"The fans at home get us going, I think," Laviolette quipped.

Washington's Capital One Arena does not yet permit crowds.

"Certainly, we've got to be better on the road and that power play could be the difference between winning and losing hockey games," he said.

Washington is 1-for-2 on the power play against the Flyers this season. Conversely, the Flyers are 0-for-8.

Hart break

Carter Hart is in a slump right now, and it's eating him up.

Physically, he's fine. When he's on, he has the potential to be one of the five best goalies in the league. But something's not clicking, and the issue seems to be somewhere between his ears.