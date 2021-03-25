Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher is in buying mode and says the team's poor season 'starts with me'

Fletcher said it's a "year you have to be a little careful with in overanalyzing the [team's] results. Clearly, they matter for making the playoffs, and that's our goal. But long-term, there have been different challenges that you normally don't face. Some players have handled it better than others; some teams have handled it better than others."

Among the challenges: A condensed schedule that has teams playing games at a rapid rate (with very few practices), and the fact that six Flyers regulars were on the COVID-19 list at one point. They are all now healthy.

As for Niskanen and finding his replacement in the offseason with a flat salary cap, Fletcher said, "Matt was a great player for us and clearly we didn't fill the void. That type of player is really difficult to find. But as good as Matt was for us last year, it's a pretty massive variance in the goals against. It's a team-level effort right now."

The Flyers are allowing 3.52 goals per game; they allowed 2.77 last year.

Fletcher said the defense's makeup "probably is not right. I think that's a fair comment. I think we do need to address that going forward to get the right mix."

Now in his second full season with the Flyers, Fletcher said there were "some holes we need to fill to get to where you want to get to" in the long term. "For this year, I think we have a good hockey team. We've had a really tough month. ... I do think we can rebound from this. I think we'll have a chance to catch our breath a little bit here. We don't have as many back-to-backs in the next little stretch and we'll actually have a chance to have a practice or two."

