Flyers defenseman Cam York making NHL debut; 'Ghost' questions suspension

Gostisbehere, 28, is expected to play in the season finale. It might be the last game of his career with the Flyers; he is the fourth-highest-scoring defenseman (60 goals) in franchise history.

It's been a bizarre year for Gostisbehere, who contracted the coronavirus before the season.

"Starting with COVID, getting waived, (being) a healthy scratch, and now suspended. It's definitely been a tough one, for sure," he said. "But I think personally through all that, I've played pretty well throughout the season. It's had ups and downs, but I think for myself...you get knocked down, you just get back up."

York, who captained the U.S. to the World Junior gold medal in January, will be paired with Samuel Morin on Friday.

Even though the highly touted York could eventually replace him, Gostisbehere is looking forward to watching the defenseman make his debut.

"When I got my opportunity it was because someone was injured," Gostisbehere said. "He's going to get his opportunity and I'm excited for him. He's a playmaker. He kind of plays the game similar to my style. I like to see that, especially when it's in your own organization. I'm really excited for him to make some moves and help our team win."