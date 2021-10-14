 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flyers count on offseason pickups to lead them to playoffs
0 comments
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS PREVIEW

Flyers count on offseason pickups to lead them to playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flyers Capitals Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux, left, celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Ellis, one of the team's offseason acquisitions, in a preseason game earlier this month.

 Nick Wass, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The sounds of Philadelphia in the fall are familiar at this time of season: the bellyaching from talk radio to chirping tweets on the Eagles' poor start. The cheers of nearly 30,000 fans imploring Bryce Harper to bring October baseball back to Philly. The explanations and potential plans on how the 76ers will handle Ben Simmons.

Lost in the shuffle of the pennant race and trade rumors, the Philadelphia Flyers mosey about with little fanfare and less expectations headed into a season where a return to the playoffs would be a success.

Even in a funky pandemic season, when crowds were allowed back at the shared arena, the Sixers packed the place, while the Flyers limped along with a couple of thousand fans and frittered away a once intimidating home-ice edge.

It's not necessarily bad to be bad in Philly — especially when drama creates clicks.

But irrelevance?

That's where the Flyers are stuck in the city sports landscape, though general manager Chuck Fletcher's offseason roster overhaul could provide the boost that jets them out of that malaise and into the land of playoffs and packed crowds.

"We have an older team and I think guys we brought in have a lot of experience," team captain Claude Giroux said. "Some guys feel like they have something to prove and as a team we definitely feel like we have something to prove."

The Flyers got to work after a 25-23-8 record (58 points) and dumped former stars or key contributors Nolan Patrick, Jakub Voracek and Shayne Gostisbehere. They gave out rich contract extensions to Joel Farabee, Carter Hart and an eight-year, $62 million deal to Sean Couturier. Fletcher acquired defensemen Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen and signed Keith Yandle and Derick Brassard. The Flyers also signed backup goaltender Martin Jones and traded for forward Cam Atkinson.

"Ultimately, what happened last year wasn't a singular thing where it was just one piece," forward James van Riemsdyk said. "It was a lot of parts of our game that were not very consistent, and I think that showed up over the course of the season. Again, we let in too many goals, but to just pinpoint that on goaltending would be unfair."

Ah yes, the regression of goalie Carter Hart was a sticking point last season and his production will be the deciding factor if the Flyers can become a top-three team in the Metro Division -- where Carolina and Washington are the top contenders — or miss the playoffs for the second straight season under coach Alain Vigneault.

Hart stopper

Hart signed a three-year, $11.9 million contract, a sign the Flyers still believe in the one-time franchise goalie. Hart finished with a 9-11-5 record and a 3.67 goals-against average in 27 appearances, including 25 starts. He allowed four or more goals 13 times, and missed the final 12 games with a sprained left knee. That was a significant drop-off from the previous season in which Hart went 24-13-3 and led the Flyers to the playoffs.

"I like his face right now and his demeanor. He's smiling," Vigneault said. "He does look bigger with his shirt on and real fit. The fact that he was able to have a normal summer of training with other players and his goaltending coach, I think it was a real good summer for him and for the rest of our group."

Hayes out

The Flyers lost veteran depth with center Kevin Hayes being sidelined another month after abdominal surgery. Hayes scored 12 goals and had 31 points in 55 games last season in his second year with the Flyers. Hayes was placed on the long-term injured reserve to start the season, and the Flyers will look for newcomers Brassard and Atkinson as well as 21-year-old Farabee to step up off the bat.

Defense improvement

The Flyers are counting on Ellis, Ristolainen and Yandle to shore up the blueline. Ellis will be paired on the top line with Ivan Provorov. Ristolainen was hurt earlier this week and will be scratched for Friday's opener.

Van Riemsdyk was right, the blame can't entirely be placed on the goalies. The Flyers allowed 197 goals last season (3.52 per game), including a stretch of giving up 15 straight goals over two games to the New York Rangers.

"The game is a lot easier when everyone knows what the next guy is going to do," Ellis said.

Schedule

The Flyers open the season Oct. 15 at home against Vancouver and former coach Dave Hakstol returns with the expansion Kraken on Oct. 18 as a four-game homestand. They hit the road Oct. 27 at Edmonton.

"I think we're built really for a long, successful future," Flyers chairman Dave Scott said.

Odds are

The Flyers are 29-1 to win the Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

5 things to watch

Here are five things to keep an eye for the Philadelphia Flyers this season:

1. Replacing Jake: Jake Voracek may have had a down season in 2020-21, but he had been a key offensive player for the Flyers for the past 10 seasons. This is a chance for 21-year-old Joel Farabee (20 goals, 18 assists last year) to break out.

2. Hart issues: Carter Hart, the 23-year-old goalie who impressed fans his first two seasons, greatly struggled last season, in large part due to a revolving door on the blue line in front of him. Will he bounce back from a 3.67 goals against average and .877 save percentage in 2020-21?

3. A new defense: Out with Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hagg, Phil Myers and Erik Gustafsson. The Flyers bolstered the defense by acquiring Rasmus Ristolainen and Ryan Ellis via trade and signing veteran Keith Yandle to boost the power play. 

4. Special teams: The Flyers allowed the most power-play goals in the NHL last season, and the unit finished 30th out of 31 teams with a 73.1% kill rate. They hope a revamped defense and addition of forward Cam Atkinson will help solve that problem.

5. Last chance with G?: Claude Giroux, the 33-year-old captain, is entering the final year of an eight-year, $66 million extension signed in 2014 and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Giroux has never expressed an interest in leaving Philadelphia, but where this team is by the March 21 deadline and beyond could leave his future up in the air.

— John Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News