Flyers count on offseason pickups to lead them to playoffs

"I like his face right now and his demeanor. He's smiling," Vigneault said. "He does look bigger with his shirt on and real fit. The fact that he was able to have a normal summer of training with other players and his goaltending coach, I think it was a real good summer for him and for the rest of our group."

Hayes out

The Flyers lost veteran depth with center Kevin Hayes being sidelined another month after abdominal surgery. Hayes scored 12 goals and had 31 points in 55 games last season in his second year with the Flyers. Hayes was placed on the long-term injured reserve to start the season, and the Flyers will look for newcomers Brassard and Atkinson as well as 21-year-old Farabee to step up off the bat.

Defense improvement

The Flyers are counting on Ellis, Ristolainen and Yandle to shore up the blueline. Ellis will be paired on the top line with Ivan Provorov. Ristolainen was hurt earlier this week and will be scratched for Friday's opener.

Van Riemsdyk was right, the blame can't entirely be placed on the goalies. The Flyers allowed 197 goals last season (3.52 per game), including a stretch of giving up 15 straight goals over two games to the New York Rangers.