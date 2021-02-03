Flyers center Morgan Frost may miss rest of season

Door still open for Niskanen

When Matt Niskanen unexpectedly retired after last season, the Flyers lost a top-pairing defenseman, a player who played in all situations, a leader in the locker room, and the only member of the Orange and Black to have a Stanley Cup ring.

No wonder, then, that Chuck Fletcher stays in touch with Niskanen, 34, and calls him every two weeks.

If there's a chance Niskanen changes his mind, Fletcher said, he would welcome the veteran with open arms.

"But I think he's having too much fun ice fishing," Fletcher said in an interview Tuesday morning on SiriusXM's NHL Network.

Later in the day, in a conference call with local reporters, Fletcher said, "Matt's made it pretty clear he's done playing, but we didn't terminate his contract. We left open the possibility that if he did change his mind, we would be in a position to bring him back. It's not something we're counting on; he's been pretty clear in his conversations with me that he's enjoying where he's at now and it was the right decision at the right time."