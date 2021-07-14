Flyers are willing to deal their first-round pick if it brings them a player for the long run

The Philadelphia Flyers have lots of needs and may decide to trade their first-round pick, 13th overall, in next week’s NHL draft.

But if they keep it, they should get a quality player to add to their solid farm system.

In a Zoom call with the media Tuesday, general manager Chuck Fletcher — usually the most guarded, secretive person in a gathering — admitted he would deal the No. 1 pick in the right situation.

Fletcher, while chuckling that assistant general manager/draft guru Brent Flahr wants to hold onto the pick, said he was keeping his options open.

Should they keep the pick, they would “obviously” get a “high-quality player who will help us but yet, because it’s a high-asset value, I think we have to explore what we can do with it,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said you “likely end up keeping your first-round pick, but I think this offseason in particular I’m more willing to look at moving it. If there’s some way we can help our team, not just in the short term but more over several years, and it costs me the first-round pick, if I can get that type of asset, I’d certainly look at doing it.”