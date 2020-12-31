Claude Giroux’s race with time: At 33, the Flyers’ captain wants to show he has more good seasons left

“The way last season ended, I think it left a bad taste in my mouth,” said Giroux, referring to the seven-game loss to the Islanders in the conference semifinals. “A lot of players on our team feel we could have went a little further last year. But it was a learning experience for us in the playoffs, knowing what we did that worked and what we did that didn’t work. I think it’s important that we talked about those kind of things as a team and just learn from it.”

Giroux said the players have been having informal scrimmages in Voorhees, N.J. — on-ice training sessions with coaches start Monday — and that everyone is rounding into shape.

“We’ve been scrimmaging every day here and practicing as long as we can and getting our legs going,” said Giroux, adding that because the Flyers had little turnover in the offseason, it shouldn’t be difficult to regain their chemistry. “Right now it going pretty well, but we have to keep the pace going.”

When you watch practices and games, no one works harder on the Flyers than Giroux, who turns 33 on Jan. 12, the day before the Flyers open the season against the Penguins.