Amid a year of tragedy, injury and illness, Kevin Hayes hopes to reset his season following an extended holiday break

With Hayes and Frost back, the Flyers look a lot more formidable down the middle as they begin a four-game West Coast trip. The centers are now Claude Giroux, Hayes, Frost, and Patrick Brown. That's a lot better than it looked in practice Monday, when the centers were, in order, Giroux, Brown, Mayhew, and Nick Seeler, a defenseman.

While the Flyers will need players like Hayes and Frost to help plug some gaps in the lineup, there is a big hole in their most important position, goaltender, where backup Martin Jones needs to step up with Carter Hart on the COVID protocol list.

After losing 10 straight, the Flyers took a five-game point streak (4-0-1) into Seattle.

"Every game is important to get two points, but when you go through a losing streak like we did, every game becomes (more) important," Hayes said. "We've been able to battle back in these last five here, and had a pretty good groove going. The guys are really excited to get back on the ice and keep trending toward the right way."

The Flyers will be without several key players for all or most of their four-game trip, including Hart, Couturier, Derick Brassard, Scott Laughton and Ryan Ellis.