After a breakthrough season, is Flyers winger Joel Farabee ready to join the NHL's elite?

"The organization has shown, obviously, major confidence in him by signing him to his extension," Vigneault said.

Farabee built some strength in the offseason and "tried to get bigger legs" to help him win more puck battles. He said one of his goals is to improve his play down low and be able to shield the puck better. The early returns have been good, too, as Farabee has scored two goals in his first three preseason games.

"I definitely feel really good at this camp," said Farabee, who has been playing right wing on a line with veteran left winger James van Riemsdyk and rookie center Morgan Frost. "I'm excited to see what we can do. ... Like our shirts say, we definitely have something to prove."

He was referring to the team's new motto that the players have on their T-shirts: SOMETHING TO PROVE.

Farabee and Frost were both drafted by the Flyers in the first round. Farabee was taken 14th overall in 2018, and Frost went 27th overall in 2017. In 2017, then-Flyers GM Ron Hextall traded Brayden Schenn to St. Louis, and as part of the deal, the Flyers got a pair of No. 1 picks which they turned into Frost and Farabee.

Frost had shoulder surgery in January and is striving to have the type of season Farabee had in 2021.