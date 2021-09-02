Young Middle Township erases 12-point deficit to beat Bridgeton

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Brett Nabb and the entire Middle Township High School football team wanted to make a statement.
Middle's roster has just three seniors and six juniors. But youth was not an issue Thursday night.
Nabb threw for a touchdown and rushed for another score as the Panthers won 15-14 over Bridgeton in a West Jersey Football League nondivision game. It was the season opener for both teams.
“We wanted to show South Jersey that we can compete with the Group IV schools (like Bridgeton),” said Nabb, 17, of Avalon. “We are here to stay for the future if we keep building on this. Next week, we have Schalick. So, it’s one week at a time until we reach our goals.”
Middle coach Frank Riggitano spoke with confidence after the game that his players, as young as they are, will not take any team for granted this season. The team is just very close, and play well together. In fact, Middle (1-0) has their largest roster in several years.
And they can overcome adversity.
Bridgeton (0-1) started the third quarter strong, scoring in just five plays. Edward Gravely ran 28 yards to the end zone, and Jermaine Bell ran in the two-point play to make it 14-3.
But Middle answered back.
Isiah Carr-Wing had two 18-yard runs. A few plays later, Nabb connected with sophomore Michael Zarfati for a 24-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-9.
Middle's Danny Brown recovered Bridgeton's third fumble midway through the third. Nabb later scored the game-winning score on an 8-yard run to give Middle a 15-14 lead.
“It was a lot of adversity,” Nabb said. “We are a young team. No one thinks we could come back from adversity, but that’s the biggest thing about this team. Our three seniors, we led our team. … We have young leaders. We have leadership everywhere.
“We all find ways to win. We all belong to the same team. We all buy-in to the same program. We just want to win.”
Middle’s defense was clutch in the fourth quarter, twice stopping Bridgeton inside the Panthers' territory — once on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line with about 5 minutes remaining and again near its own 25 with 2:35 left in the game.
Middle was able to get two first downs and run out the clock to secure the season-opening win.
“Like I told them, I can’t explain how big of a win this is for our program,” Riggitano said. “You beat a Group IV school that is twice the size you are and has some good athletes, I mean these kids have worked really hard.
“This was big for us. Hopefully we can impress on them the importance of staying focused and treating everyone with the amount of respect they deserve because on any given day, any team can beat another.”
Middle’s defense dominated the first quarter.
Matt Frame recovered a fumble on the first play of Bridgeton’s first possession. The Panthers then held the Bulldogs to just four plays on their second drive, forcing a punt. Marco Salgado then recovered another fumble for the Panthers.
Bridgeton had just 13 yards of offense in the opening 12 minutes. Middle’s David Giulian also made some crucial tackles.
Middle led 3-0 after Jerome Licata kicked a 29-yard field goal, which was set up by a 61-yard pass from Nabb to Zarfati.
Bridgeton responded in the second quarter.
In only two drives, the Bulldogs put together 130 yards of offense. Bridgeton turned the ball over on downs on its first possession of the quarter. The second started at the Bulldogs’ 9-yard line.
Richard Mosley connected with Jymere Melendez for a 37-yard gain with 58 seconds remaining until halftime. Two plays later, Mosley threw an 11-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone with 31 seconds left to give Bridgeton a 6-3 lead at the break.
Middle lost 25-7 to Bridgeton last season.
“Everything is clicking. … We have a bright future,” Nabb said.
Bridgeton; 0 6 8 0 — 14
Middle Twp.; 3 0 12 0 — 15
FIRST QUARTER
Middle— Licata 29 FG
SECOND QUARTER
Bridgeton— Bartley 14 pass from Mosley (two-point failed)
THIRD QUARTER
Bridgeton— Gravely 28 run (Bell run)
Middle— Zarfati 24 pass from Nabb (two-point failed)
Middle— Nabb 8 run (kick missed)
