Young Middle Township erases 12-point deficit to beat Bridgeton

Middle's Danny Brown recovered Bridgeton's third fumble midway through the third. Nabb later scored the game-winning score on an 8-yard run to give Middle a 15-14 lead.

“It was a lot of adversity,” Nabb said. “We are a young team. No one thinks we could come back from adversity, but that’s the biggest thing about this team. Our three seniors, we led our team. … We have young leaders. We have leadership everywhere.

“We all find ways to win. We all belong to the same team. We all buy-in to the same program. We just want to win.”

Middle’s defense was clutch in the fourth quarter, twice stopping Bridgeton inside the Panthers' territory — once on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line with about 5 minutes remaining and again near its own 25 with 2:35 left in the game.

Middle was able to get two first downs and run out the clock to secure the season-opening win.

“Like I told them, I can’t explain how big of a win this is for our program,” Riggitano said. “You beat a Group IV school that is twice the size you are and has some good athletes, I mean these kids have worked really hard.