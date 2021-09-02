Young Middle Township erases 11-point deficit to beat Bridgeton

But Middle answered.

Isiah Carr-Wing had two 18-yard runs. A few plays later, Nabb connected with sophomore Michael Zarfati for a 24-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-9.

Middle's Danny Brown recovered Bridgeton's third fumble midway through the third. Nabb later scored on an 8-yard TD run to give Middle its 15-14 lead.

“It was a lot of adversity,” Nabb said. “We are a young team. No one thinks we could come back from adversity, but that’s the biggest thing about this team. Our three seniors, we led our team. … We have young leaders. We have leadership everywhere.

“We all find ways to win. We all belong to the same team. We all buy in to the same program. We just want to win.”

Middle’s defense was clutch in the fourth quarter, twice stopping Bridgeton inside the Panthers' territory — once on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line with about 5 minutes remaining and again near its own 25 with 2:35.

Middle was able to get two first downs and run out the clock to secure the season-opening win.