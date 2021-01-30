Yamere Diggs, Vineland edges Lower Cape May: Roundup

Yamere Diggs scored 16 points to lead the Vineland High School boys basketball team to a 53-42 victory over Lower cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Saturday.
Diggs made two 3-pointers.
Justin Harper scored 13 points for the Fighting Clan (2-0). Ryan Williams scored nine, Azmir Kates seven, Josh Colon and Antonio Gil each scored three and Jacori Williams two. Vineland led 24-17 at halftime.
The Caper Tigers fell to 1-2. No further information was available.
Lower: 6 11 12 13- 42
Vineland: 12 12 12 17- 53
Girls basketball
Toms River East 44, Lacey Twp. 36
Maddie Bell scored a team-leading 12 points for the Lions (0-2). Cayli Biele scored 11, including two 3-pointers. Riley Mahan scored six, Madison MacGillivray three and Riley Giordano and McKayla Mooney each has two.
Kelleen Sullivan scored a game-high 15 points for Toms River East (2-0).
Lacey:3 16 5 12- 36
Toms River East: 10 4 16 14- 44
Atlantic Christian 49, Veritas Christian 32
Sydney Pearson led Atlantic Christian (3-1) with 18 points. She added five steals, four rebounds and three blocks. Cristen Winkel scored 14 points and added six assist and six rebounds. Shelby Einwechter had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Liv Chapman had a team-leading 18 rebounds and added six assists and four points,
Chloe Vogel grabbed 12 rebounds and added three points and three assists.
Morgan Meyers scored eight points for Veritas Christian (6-1).
From Friday
Hammonton 35, St. Joseph 13
Ava Divello and Emma Peretti each scored 12 points for the Blue Devils (1-0). Peretti grabbed nine rebounds. Divello made three 3-pointers. Sofia Purvis grabbes seven rebounds and scored two points. Alexa Panagopoylos had five rebounds. Luca Berenato scored nine points and had three rebounds.
Brianna Bailey scored five points for the Wildcats (0-1). Katie Dainton scored four points. Cassidy Perry and Makayla Velazquez each scored two points.
St. Joseph 5 0 4 4- 13
Hammonton 12 7 11 5- 35
