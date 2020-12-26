Wrestlers, coaches hopeful COVID doesn't take away trips to A.C.

Last season, Southern Regional had seven district champions. The Rams advanced 10 wrestlers to regions and qualified eight for the states.

Most wrestlers in the state have one thing in common each winter: to reach the podium at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

But that might not be a possibility this season.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association pushed back all winter sports, with wrestling practices not permitted to begin until March 1 and competition tentatively scheduled for March 16 to April 24.

Cape-Atlantic League schools can wrestle up to 15 conference-only matches. Some leagues, like the Shore Conference, have not announced scheduling specifics. For now, only dual-matches are permitted in the state.

That means there might not be the individual district, region and state tournaments. Most wrestlers and coaches agree the individual tournament is more imperative than regular team matches.

“I’m just trying to do the best with what is given to me,” said St. Augustine Prep senior Mike Misita, who was The Press Wrestler of the Year last season. “But I really hope there is a change to just the state tournament rather than the (team) season.

“I’d rather do the three weeks of districts, regions, states than just having a couple weeks of a couple matches.”

Last season, Misita captured his third consecutive District 31 championship and second straight Region 8 title. Misita also placed third at the state tournament after finishing eighth at states as a sophomore in 2018.

Misita wants to win states as a senior.

“Personally, that’s what I think everyone wants,” said Misita, 18, of Williamstown. “I think if you ask all the wrestlers, nine out of 10 of them will say they rather have the state tournament.”

Misita is not alone.

“I’m hoping we can (have individual tournaments),” Oakcrest coach Mark Prince said. “I’m hoping with it being in the spring and the talks of the (COVID-19) vaccination, maybe, just maybe there will be an individual tournament.

“If you ask any wrestler, given the option to have a team tournament or an individual tournament, they are all going to take the individual tournament.”

Oakcrest returns region-qualifier and senior David Flippen and state qualifiers and junior twins, Hunter and Hogan Horsey.

Prince said some of his players, including Flippen, asked him multiple times already if the individual tournament would happen, wanting to pick up where they left off.

“Hopefully, man,” Prince said he told Flippen. “If anything, the chances look better with it being pushed back, but who knows.”

Lower Cape May Regional returns juniors and state-qualifiers Marcus Hebron and Braydon Castillo and region-qualifiers Christian Campanaro, Sean Connelly, David Tosto and Wesley Tosto. Each aims for another opportunity to reach Atlantic City.

“I know the state is pushing the season back, not just for COVID reasons, but they are pushing it back for the fact, I think, they want to have an individual season,” said Lower coach Billy Damiana, who noted that most college scout focus more on the individual season rather than the team season.

“The point of wrestling is the individual season. The sport of wrestling, while it is a team sport, it is an individual sport. I just can’t foresee how you can have a season without any individual season at the end.”

St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said he heard rumors about the possibility of an individual season, but nothing has been announced, which is the case with most coaches as the NJSIAA has not been too clear lately about the situation and what may or may not happen.

The Hermits would have some serious contenders if there is an individual tournament, including Misita and state-qualifiers, senior Nick Marshall, junior D’Amani Almodovar and sophomore Brock Zurawski and region-qualifier senior Gianni Danze.

“I’m very hopeful for the (team) season,” Ward said. “I think we will have one. Hopefully we get the vaccine out and it will be distributed and hopefully we will get over this COVID.

“But I haven’t heard anything solid yet (about the individual season).”

Last season, Southern Regional had seven individual district champions. The Rams advanced 10 wrestlers to regions and qualified eight for the states.

Among those standouts returning are Eddie Hummel, who finished third at states, and fellow state-qualifiers Matt Brielmeier, Conor Collins and Cole Velardi.

Like most wrestlers, they may not even have a chance to have repeat success but that doesn’t mean to stop preparing.

“It’s all about communication,” said Southern coach Dan Roy, who added his team had fall strength training and is now training on their own. “We take our offseason seriously. We make sure we are on top of them and doing what they are supposed to be doing.”