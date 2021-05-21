Words of Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa inspire Ocean City in win over EHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Former Philadelphia Phillies managers Charlie Manuel and Larry Bowa visited the Ocean City High School baseball team’s practice Wednesday.
One of the topics discussed was hitting.
“It’s a great experience seeing those guys show up to practice, giving us some good pointers,” Ocean City catcher Joe Repetti said. “Phillies legends. It’s great to see celebrities like that come around. I just really took the tips to heart.”
Repetti hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to lead the Red Raiders to a 4-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday.
Ocean City (11-6) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. EHT (15-4) is No. 8. The Eagles and the Red Raiders are tied in the division. EHT defeated Ocean City 2-1 on May 6.
“We’ve struggled putting games away. We’ve lost a lot of close games this year,” said Repetti, 18, of Upper Township. “We just need insurance runs every chance we can get them. … Great team win. Great pitching and everything, and pulled it out for the city.”
Ocean City scored all its runs in the fifth inning, capitalizing on EHT mistakes.
Dylan Oliver reached on an error to start the fifth inning. Jack Perry bunted him to second. Duke McCarron, a University of Maryland commit, then reached on an error.
Fordham commit Gannon Brady drew a walk to load the bases. Ben Hoag then hit a ground ball, but the throw to get the runner out at home sailed over the catcher’s head, allowing Oliver and McCarron to score.
Repetti’s double drove in Brady and Hoag to cap the scoring. Ocean City batted around in the fifth.
When the Red Raiders played EHT earlier this month, coach Andrew Bristol noted his team failed to get timely hits with runners in scoring position, the reason for the loss, he said.
“We needed that signature win,” Bristol said. “I told (Eagles coach) Bryan (Carmichael that EHT) is one of the best teams, if not the best team, in the league. We battle them every time, and they are going to battle us. It went our way (Friday).
“We got the timely hits. (Matt) Nunan was a beast on the mound, and we made the plays.”
Nunan, the winning pitcher, went 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts, allowing just one hit. He pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the second.
“I just came out here and tried to pound the zone,” said Nunan, who is one of four Ocean City pitchers committed to an NCAA Division I baseball program.
Nunan, a senior, will pitch for Boston College.
“I know we need this win,” he added. “We had a tough loss (Thursday).”
Ocean City lost to Shawnee 4-3 one day earlier. The Renegades scored three runs in the seventh inning and won in extra innings.
“We needed this win going to the playoffs,” Nunan said. “We definitely wanted to come out here and show them how we are. They beat us the first time, so we wanted that revenge.”
Ethan Dodd took the loss for EHT. He struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings. All four of the Red Raiders’ runs were unearned for Dodd.
Frank Wright came in in relief, striking out five.
Tristin Trivers singled in the second.
“We have to dominate the routine play,” Carmichael said. “We have to figure out how to beat guys like this. We have to learn a lesson from this. We have to get better.”
EHT does not have any division games left, Carmichael said, and must wait to see how Ocean City does against Hammonton and Vineland to see if it wins the division outright or has to share the title with the Red Raiders.
“Matt Nunan was really, really good. We have to ... take what we learned (Friday) and put it in our brains and figure out how we can get our swings a little bit shorter, a little bit faster and how we can make solid contact against pitching like that.”
Repetti said after losing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting a share of the division his senior season would “mean a lot to us.”
Ocean City’s losses this season were against quality opponents, Bristol said.
“To come here and compete with them and then come away with a win is just huge,” Bristol said. “It’s huge for our program. … They took another step in the right direction and got it done. I’m really proud of them. I’m proud of their effort.”
Ocean City;000 040 0 — 4 5 0
EHT;000 0000 0 — 0 1 3
2B: OC, Repetti
WP: Nunan LP: Dodd
Records: EHT 15-3; O.C. 10-6
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.