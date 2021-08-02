 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WJFL President Derryk Sellers named NJSIAA assistant director
0 comments

WJFL President Derryk Sellers named NJSIAA assistant director

{{featured_button_text}}

West Jersey Football League President Derryk Sellers has been named assistant director of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Sellers had been the athletic director at Lindenwold High School. Besides serving as the president of the WJFL last season, Sellers was a member of the South Jersey Coaches Association’s executive committee.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join NJSIAA,” Sellers said in a NJSIAA statement Monday. “While it’s not easy to leave Lindenwold and my daily interaction with amazing students, I’m confident my years of coaching and teaching can bring immediate value to NJSIAA and the hundreds of thousands of student athletes it serves. I’m humbled by this opportunity and welcome the challenge."

Sellers previously worked as the head football coach a Edgewood and Cumberland Regional high schools. He also was a head basketball coach at Cumberland, head track and field coach at Lindenwold and assistant football and basketball coach at Hillside.

“We’re excited to have Derryk join the NJSIAA team,” Colleen Maguire, executive director, said in the statement. “As an educator, coach and athletic director with three decades of experience, Derryk’s experience will provide our office with a fresh perspective. He will bring outstanding knowledge and skill to the position and, even more importantly, he has tremendous passion for interscholastic athletics.”

Derryk Sellers

Sellers

 Nicholas Huba

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the Olympic sports with the hight risk of serious injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News