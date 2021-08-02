WJFL President Derryk Sellers named NJSIAA assistant director

West Jersey Football League President Derryk Sellers has been named assistant director of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Sellers had been the athletic director at Lindenwold High School. Besides serving as the president of the WJFL last season, Sellers was a member of the South Jersey Coaches Association’s executive committee.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join NJSIAA,” Sellers said in a NJSIAA statement Monday. “While it’s not easy to leave Lindenwold and my daily interaction with amazing students, I’m confident my years of coaching and teaching can bring immediate value to NJSIAA and the hundreds of thousands of student athletes it serves. I’m humbled by this opportunity and welcome the challenge."

Sellers previously worked as the head football coach a Edgewood and Cumberland Regional high schools. He also was a head basketball coach at Cumberland, head track and field coach at Lindenwold and assistant football and basketball coach at Hillside.

“We’re excited to have Derryk join the NJSIAA team,” Colleen Maguire, executive director, said in the statement. “As an educator, coach and athletic director with three decades of experience, Derryk’s experience will provide our office with a fresh perspective. He will bring outstanding knowledge and skill to the position and, even more importantly, he has tremendous passion for interscholastic athletics.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

