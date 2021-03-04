With fans coming back, sense of normal is near: Must Win

Late in the fourth quarter of the Camden High School boys basketball team’s 68-54 win over St. Augustine Prep on Monday night, a fan barked at an official.
The official discreetly turned around, cupped his hand around his mouth and politely told the fan he had enough. Any further protest, and the fan might be asked politely to leave the gym.
The scene brought a tear to my eye. It was one of the best things I’ve seen since the pandemic began a year ago. In its own way, it represented a small step toward normalcy.
Fans have begun to return to high school, college and professional sporting events.
That's because, almost a year ago, the world changed.
On March 11 of last year, the Wildwood Catholic and St. Augustine boys basketball teams won South Jersey titles at Jackson Liberty.
The gym was packed. The teams rushed the court and mobbed each other in celebration after the final buzzers sounded. No one wore masks.
That night, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA responded by shutting down their season.
That move began a domino effect. Fans didn’t return to New Jersey high school gyms until late last month. Most state high schools schools currently only allow parents and guardians to attend indoor competitions.
On Monday, St. Augustine allowed home and visiting parents to attend. Everyone wore masks. There was plenty of social distancing. The atmosphere felt safer than a visit to the local supermarket.
The fans added to the game's intensity They provided a buzz that had been missing, and yes, some of that came from their heckling of officials.
“I think it was as close to a normal game as we’ve had,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “It’s been literally just about a year.”
The pros handled the missing fans with cardboard cutouts and pumped-in crowd noise.
“It was never normal, but you got used to it,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “You would listen to the (pumped-in) crowd noise last year, and it just doesn’t sound the same as crowd noise. Even though it was taken from crowd noise, it was just different.”
Canned crowd noise should begin to fade from the scene, however, as Philadelphia and New Jersey fans are either returning or will be shortly at both the college and professional levels.
The Metro Atlantic Athlatic Conference men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will allow a limited number of friends and family to attend games in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City next week.
The City of Philadelphia announced Tuesday it loosened its COVID-19 restrictions for large indoor and outdoor venues. The Wells Fargo Center is allowed up to 15% capacity, or about 3,100 fans, for Flyers and 76ers games effective immediately. Citizens Bank Park will be permitted to have 20% capacity, or 8,800 fans, when the Phillies’ season begins April 1.
There will be fans at the next Flyers home game Sunday night against the Washington Capitals. The Sixers’ first home game with fans since the pandemic led the NBA to shut down a year ago will be March 14 against the San Antonio Spurs, after the league’s All-Star break.
The news is filled every day with COVID-19 statistics: cases, hospitalizations, patients in intensive care units and on ventilators, and rate of transmission.
The numbers and their daily fluctuations can be confusing. Government officials say virus trends are headed in the right direction. But the most visible sign of that is to flip on the television to watch a sporting event with a crowd or to walk into a high school gym and see fans in the stands.
The players and teams can’t seem to wait to see fans in Philadelphia arenas and stadiums.
“I’ve been through a number of opening days, and I probably can’t tell you a whole lot of specifics about most of them,” Girardi said. “This is one that we’ll probably never forget because of what we’ve been through the last year and how appreciative we are that fans are back in the stands.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
