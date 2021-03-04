With fans coming back, sense of normal is near: Must Win

On Monday, St. Augustine allowed home and visiting parents to attend. Everyone wore masks. There was plenty of social distancing. The atmosphere felt safer than a visit to the local supermarket.

The fans added to the game's intensity They provided a buzz that had been missing, and yes, some of that came from their heckling of officials.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it was as close to a normal game as we’ve had,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “It’s been literally just about a year.”

The pros handled the missing fans with cardboard cutouts and pumped-in crowd noise.

“It was never normal, but you got used to it,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “You would listen to the (pumped-in) crowd noise last year, and it just doesn’t sound the same as crowd noise. Even though it was taken from crowd noise, it was just different.”

Canned crowd noise should begin to fade from the scene, however, as Philadelphia and New Jersey fans are either returning or will be shortly at both the college and professional levels.

The Metro Atlantic Athlatic Conference men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will allow a limited number of friends and family to attend games in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City next week.