With COVID season wiping away postseason in 2020, Lacey anticipates another deep playoff run this fall

Brunatti is just focused on the team.

“I know stats are there and people look at stats,” the 5-foot-9, 182-pound quarterback said. “I know my name will be out there and stuff, but I don’t really care about stats. I’m just worried about what’s best for my teammates. Trying to get a win. Just trying to be the best leader for my team this year.

“We are just working hard and we will see how the season turns out.”

Brunatti praised the coaching staff, saying that Vircillo is one of the best in the Shore Conference and assistants, like Lacey graduate and indoor football standout Warren Smith, are instrumental for the team.

Vircillo is entering his 41st season with a record of 299-152-3, a win away from a huge milestone. Lacey has won 13 conference titles under Vircillo.

Players expected his 300th win to come as early as possible.

“Those coaches make us so much better at learning the game,” Brunatti said. “That is one thing we are good at. Knowing the game inside and out. We have the upper hand with other teams because of that. We are a very smart and well-coached team.”