Winner of Ocean City vs. Hammonton will be 2-0 to start season

Hammonton High School held its first day of classes Wednesday.
Ocean City students won’t report for their first day until Tuesday, the day after Labor Day.
Yet on Thursday night, the two schools will meet in a football game that will go a long way toward determining their teams' future.
Hammonton (1-0) and Ocean City (1-0) will kick off 6 p.m. at Ocean City. When the game is over, one of these South Jersey Group IV contenders will be 2-0, and that’s a big deal no matter what time of year it is.
“It’s so weird that we haven’t had school yet,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “I look at our schedule and I firmly believe that we can win every game on our schedule. At the same time, just about everybody we play can beat us as well. Each week we’re going to be in a football game.”
Nearly all South Jersey teams will be in action this weekend. Hammonton vs. Ocean City figures to be one of the weekend's most competitive games.
Ocean City and Hammonton both have traditions of success. Hammonton won the Central Jersey Group IV title in 2019. Ocean City reached the South Jersey Group IV final that same season. Hammonton has made 36 playoff appearances and won six sectional titles. Ocean City has made 19 playoff appearances and won four sectional championships.
This year both teams feature several newcomers.
The Blue Devils returned just four starters but impressed in last week’s 32-13 defeat of Absegami.
Sophomore quarterback Andrew Wehner ran for 78 yards and a touchdown in his first varsity start. Sophomore running back Luca Goehringer ran for 87 yards and two TDs. Six Hammonton players had at least five carries in the game. A.J. Ryker, one of the team’s few returnees, led the way with 11 carries for 165 yards.
“They’re fundamentally sound, and they’re well coached,” Smith said of Hammonton. “You have to beat them. They’re not going to beat themselves. That program has such a history of success. They know how to win.”
Riley Gunnels made his first varsity start at quarterback in Ocean City’s 21-0 win over Vineland. Gunnels ran for a TD in the win. Senior running back Jacob Wilson ran for two TDs.
“They have great size upfront,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said of Ocean City. “They’re big. They’re physical. Their quarterback is very smart with the ball when they’re running their (run/pass option) schemes and zone reads.”
Ocean City defensive end Mike Gray, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior, picked off a pass to set up a touchdown against Vineland.
“He’s big,” Raso said. “We have to account for him at all times.”
There will be plenty of football left to play after this week for both teams. But Hammonton and Ocean City should still take the field with a sense of urgency Thursday. The winner gets a boost toward the playoffs.
“We told the kids last week, 'You get one shot and one shot only to be 1-0,' ” Raso said. "We told them again this week, 'You get one shot and one shot only at 2-0.' ”
Hammonton and Ocean City both have that chance Thursday.
