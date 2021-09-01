Winner of Ocean City vs. Hammonton will be 2-0 to start season

Hammonton High School held its first day of classes Wednesday.

Ocean City students won’t report for their first day until Tuesday, the day after Labor Day.

Yet on Thursday night, the two schools will meet in a football game that will go a long way toward determining their teams' future.

Hammonton (1-0) and Ocean City (1-0) will kick off 6 p.m. at Ocean City. When the game is over, one of these South Jersey Group IV contenders will be 2-0, and that’s a big deal no matter what time of year it is.

“It’s so weird that we haven’t had school yet,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “I look at our schedule and I firmly believe that we can win every game on our schedule. At the same time, just about everybody we play can beat us as well. Each week we’re going to be in a football game.”

Nearly all South Jersey teams will be in action this weekend. Hammonton vs. Ocean City figures to be one of the weekend's most competitive games.