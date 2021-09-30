Will Casterline's first-half goal leads Middle over Lower

Our Lady of Mercy 2, Cedar Creek 1: Fiona Lockhart scored both goals for the Villagers (4-4-2). Julia Tola made four saves. Cedar Creek fell to 6-3. No further information was available.

No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Mainland Reg. 0: Julia Zappile scored twice for the undefeated Eagles (10-0), who are ranked No. 4. Jenna Gray added two assists and scored once. Kara Wilson scored once and had an assist. Addison Jacobs scored once. Anna Smith added an assist. Rebecca Macchia made five saves. Farley O'Brien made seven for Mainland (4-5-1).

Cumberland Reg. 7, Glassboro 2: Laura Bowen scored three and added an assist for the Colts (6-2). Cadence Conti scored twice. Emily Ford and Isabella Torres each scored once. Caitlyn Lupton added an assist.

Karli Pritchett and Madison Putney scored for Glassboro (2-6).

Lower Cape May Reg. 3, Middle Twp. 2: Maddie Schiffbauer scored twice for Lower (6-2). Jessica Goodroe scored once. Maggie Boyle added two assists. Mohagany Kelly made five saves. Eliza Billingham and Gwen Boal each scored for Middle (2-5-2). Grace Thompson made 14 saves.

Girls volleyball

No. 10 Barnegat 2, No. 3 Southern Reg. 0: The Bengals (7-5) won 26-24, 25-23. For the Rams (8-6), Brianna Otto led with 18 dgs and 13 service points. Molly Regulski added 17 assists to go with five digs and four service points. Hailea Krause finished with 11 kills. Jordyn Hamlin added six digs and five kills. Barnegat is ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11. Southern is ranked No. 3.

