Will Casterline's first-half goal leads Middle over Lower

Will Casterline's first-half goal led the Middle Township High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over rival Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division matchup.
Casterline's goal came from outside the penalty area. Devon Bock made nine saves in the shutout for the Panthers (6-1-1).
Lower's Ryan Anderson made eight saves. The Caper Tigers fell to 4-2-1.
Cape May Tech 1, Wildwood 1 (2OT): Danny Martin scored for Cape May Tech (1-5-1). Lucas Gehring made 17 saves. Josh Vallese scored for Wildwood (3-5-1). The games was tied 1-1 at halftime. Alessandro Sanzone made four saves for the Warriors.
Girls soccer
Wildwood Catholic 3, Buena Reg. 0: Kimmy Casiello had a goal and an assist to lead Wildwood Catholic (5-3). Maeve Farrell and Nola Quinn each scored, and Ivy Bolle added an assist. Gracey Murphy earned the shutout. Buena fell to 2-6-1.
Wildwood 4, Cape May Tech 1: Kaydence Oakley scored twice for the Warriors (5-3). Imene Fathi and Siara McGrath Concepcion also scored. Fathi, Oakley and Kaliah Sumlin each had assists. Sinaia Stroman-Hills made four saves.
Katrina Pease scored for Cape May Tech (0-5). Hailey Pinto made 14 saves.
Middle Twp. 4, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Ciara DiMauro scored twice for the undefeated Panthers (7-0). Olivia Sgrignioli and Gracie Repici each scored once. Sgrignioli, Eva Dimitrov and Hannah Price each finished with assists. Brianna Robinson made seven saves.
Kaia Ray made 19 for Lower (1-4).
Cedar Creek 6, Pleasantville 0: Abby Winterbottom and Corinne Morgan each scored twice and added two assists for the Pirates (3-3). Ashley Nicolichia scored once and had an assist. Alina Alcantara scored once. Kayla Jacobo finished with an assist. Samantha Toral made four saves for the Greyhounds (1-5).
Atlantic Christian 5, American Christian 0: Paige Noble scored three for American Christian (5-1). Alicia O'Donnell and Eden Wilson each scored once. Wilson and Sophia Johnson each finished with an assist. Taylor Sutton made eight saves.
Field hockey
No. 5 Ocean City 10, Vineland 0: Carly Hanin scored three goals and added an assist for the Red Raiders (7-1), No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Julia Neff scored twice, Tricia Nicoletti had a goal and two assists, and Racheli Levy-Smith added a goal and an assist. Olivia Vanesko, Taylor Amstutz and Ella Jefferson each scored. Brooke Hanley, Nicole Carey and Hannah Cappelletti each had assists. Megan Harrell-Alvarez made 20 saves for Vineland (0-8-1).
Our Lady of Mercy 2, Cedar Creek 1: Fiona Lockhart scored both goals for the Villagers (4-4-2). Julia Tola made four saves. Cedar Creek fell to 6-3. No further information was available.
No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Mainland Reg. 0: Julia Zappile scored twice for the undefeated Eagles (10-0), who are ranked No. 4. Jenna Gray added two assists and scored once. Kara Wilson scored once and had an assist. Addison Jacobs scored once. Anna Smith added an assist. Rebecca Macchia made five saves. Farley O'Brien made seven for Mainland (4-5-1).
Cumberland Reg. 7, Glassboro 2: Laura Bowen scored three and added an assist for the Colts (6-2). Cadence Conti scored twice. Emily Ford and Isabella Torres each scored once. Caitlyn Lupton added an assist.
Karli Pritchett and Madison Putney scored for Glassboro (2-6).
Lower Cape May Reg. 3, Middle Twp. 2: Maddie Schiffbauer scored twice for Lower (6-2). Jessica Goodroe scored once. Maggie Boyle added two assists. Mohagany Kelly made five saves. Eliza Billingham and Gwen Boal each scored for Middle (2-5-2). Grace Thompson made 14 saves.
Girls volleyball
No. 10 Barnegat 2, No. 3 Southern Reg. 0: The Bengals (7-5) won 26-24, 25-23. For the Rams (8-6), Brianna Otto led with 18 dgs and 13 service points. Molly Regulski added 17 assists to go with five digs and four service points. Hailea Krause finished with 11 kills. Jordyn Hamlin added six digs and five kills. Barnegat is ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11. Southern is ranked No. 3.
