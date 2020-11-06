Wildwood's Steve DeHorsey reaches career wins milestone

The Wildwood High School boys soccer team beat visiting Pennsville 6-0 on Friday to give coach Steve DeHorsey his 101st career victory.
DeHorsey's 100th win was a forfeit victory over Gloucester Catholic on Wednesday. The Warriors upped their season mark to 8-4.
Owen Oakley scored four goals, and he assisted on the game's first goal, which was scored by Josh Vallese. Erubey Sanchez added a goal, and Jason Gonzalez had an assist. The score was 3-0 at halftime.
Seamus Fynes made four saves, and Alessandro Sanzone had two.
For Pennsville (2-6), Kyle Cahill made 21 saves.
No. 2 St. Augustine Prep 3,
Vineland 0
Michael Whiteman had a goal and an assist for the visiting Prep (9-1-1), which is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Aidan Davis and Ethan Torpey had a goal apiece, and Shane Clancy and Mason Cassady each had assists. Vineland fell to 3-5.
Absegami 2,
ACIT 1
Michael Reitzel and Kristian Ortiz scored a goal apiece for the visiting Braves (2-5), and Alexander Rebolledo had a assist. Lasana Konneh had a goal for ACIT (1-7) and George Nomah assisted. Felipe Sanchez had seven stops for the Red Hawks.
From Thursday
Southern Regional 4,
Central Reg. 0
Drew Wasacz and Kevin Kiernan led the host Rams (11-1) with a goal and assist apiece, and Ryan Leavitt and Mario Addiego each scored once. Matthew Koller and Christopher Rizzo each had assists. Nathaniel Bolt made four saves for the shutout. Central dropped to 0-9-2.
Cumberland Reg. 1,
Timber Creek Reg. 1, 2 OTs
Colin Kelly scored for visiting Timber Creek in the first half and Kenney Tyler assisted. Jason Angel tied it for the Colts in the second half off an assist by Pace Justen. Nicholas Schilling had eight saves for the Chargers (2-7-2). Noe Angel stopped five shots for Cumberland (3-8-1).
Girls soccer
Pennsville 5,
Wildwood 4, 2 OTs
Pennsville (8-1) scored the winning goal in the second overtime. For visiting Wildwood (2-9), Kaydence Oakley had two goals and an assist, and Jenna Hans scored twice. Imene Fathi had 31 saves for the Warriors.
Kaitlin Samuels and Hailei Parsons each scored twice for the Eagles and Caroline Zucco had one goal. Hunter Chew made nine saves.
From Thursday
ACIT 5,
Pleasantville 1
Arianna Young led host ACIT with four goals and an assist. Gabriella Cotto added a goal for the Red Hawks (2-6-1), and Kloei Davis, Sheily Fugon-Acosta and Gioneli Garcia each had assists. Paola Bonilla-Gonzalez made five saves for the win. For Pleasantville (0-8), Naony Ibarra scored, and Sam Sanchez had 10 saves.
Clearview Reg. 6,
Our Lady of Mercy Acad. 2
Hannah Morgan scored four goals for the visiting Pioneers (8-4), and Sophia Lutz and Mrissa McLaughlin each had a goal. Madison Wessel recorded the win with six saves. Carly Oliva and Olivia Fiocchi had a goal apiece for OLMA (5-4) and Corinne Vicente added an assist. Elizabeth Giamboy made eight saves.
Field hockey
Lower Cape May Reg. 2,
Holy Spirit 0
Sabrina Faulkner and Maddie Schiffbauer both scored in the fourth quarter for the host Caper Tigers (3-5). Maggie Boyle had an assist. Reagan Morrison made four saves for the shutout. Holy Spirit dropped to 3-9.
