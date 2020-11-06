Wildwood's Steve DeHorsey reaches career wins milestone

The Wildwood High School boys soccer team beat visiting Pennsville 6-0 on Friday to give coach Steve DeHorsey his 101st career victory.

DeHorsey's 100th win was a forfeit victory over Gloucester Catholic on Wednesday. The Warriors upped their season mark to 8-4.

Owen Oakley scored four goals, and he assisted on the game's first goal, which was scored by Josh Vallese. Erubey Sanchez added a goal, and Jason Gonzalez had an assist. The score was 3-0 at halftime.

Seamus Fynes made four saves, and Alessandro Sanzone had two.

For Pennsville (2-6), Kyle Cahill made 21 saves.

No. 2 St. Augustine Prep 3,

Vineland 0

Michael Whiteman had a goal and an assist for the visiting Prep (9-1-1), which is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Aidan Davis and Ethan Torpey had a goal apiece, and Shane Clancy and Mason Cassady each had assists. Vineland fell to 3-5.

Absegami 2,

ACIT 1