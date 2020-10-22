Wildwood's football game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Riverside

Wildwood High School's football game vs. Riverside has been canceled, according to the school.
Tomorrow’s football game at Riverside has been cancelled. We are hoping to find a new opponent and will post updates as they happen. #CoastSports— Wildwood Schools (@WildwoodPSD) October 22, 2020
Wildwood is working to find another game for Friday night.
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
