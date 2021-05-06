Wildwood softball scores 9 in 2nd inning en route to big win

The Wildwood High School softball team beat visiting Pitman 17-8 Thursday in a Tri-County Conference game.

Leah Benichou went 3 for 4 with four runs and an RBI for the Warriors (4-4), and Kaydence Oakley, Maya Benichou, Ava Troiano and Jenna Hans each had two hits.

Wildwood scored nine runs in the second inning. Winning pitcher Charlotte Killian struck out six. Pitman (2-6) outhit Wildwood 17-14.

No. 7 Hammonton 10,

Atlantic City 0

The host Blue Devils (8-0), ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, scored four runs in the first inning and three in the second. The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Winning pitcher Mackenzie Edwards gave up one hit in five innings, struck out 10 and walked none. Ava Livingston went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Ava Divello had a triple, a run and an RBI. The Vikings fell to 4-6.

Buena Regional 11,

Absegami 0, 5 innings