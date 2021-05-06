Wildwood softball scores 9 in 2nd inning en route to big win

The Wildwood High School softball team beat visiting Pitman 17-8 Thursday in a Tri-County Conference game.
Leah Benichou went 3 for 4 with four runs and an RBI for the Warriors (4-4), and Kaydence Oakley, Maya Benichou, Ava Troiano and Jenna Hans each had two hits.
Wildwood scored nine runs in the second inning. Winning pitcher Charlotte Killian struck out six. Pitman (2-6) outhit Wildwood 17-14.
No. 7 Hammonton 10,
Atlantic City 0
The host Blue Devils (8-0), ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, scored four runs in the first inning and three in the second. The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Winning pitcher Mackenzie Edwards gave up one hit in five innings, struck out 10 and walked none. Ava Livingston went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Ava Divello had a triple, a run and an RBI. The Vikings fell to 4-6.
Buena Regional 11,
Absegami 0, 5 innings
Emily D’Ottavio threw her first varsity no-hitter for the Chiefs (5-3), striking out nine. She also was 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Madison Hand had a double and two RBIs. Adrianna Cortes was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Absegami fell to 3-8.
From Wednesday
Millville 16,
Cedar Creek 7
Novalee Bybel and Kylie Jaquet had three RBIs and two hits for Millville (6-0). Jaquet homered. Brooke Joslin had three RBIs and scored twice. Ella Gamber had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ashley Brag pitched a complete game, striking out two.
Cedar Creek (8-3) led 5-4 after two innings.
Southern Reg. 4,
Brick Memorial 2
Ella DiPietro doubled twice, scored two runs and had an RBI for undefeated Southern (7-0). Megan Campanile, Leah Morrin and Yacono Laci each singled. Laci pitched a complete game and struck out eight. Brick Memorial fell to 2-6.
Boys lacrosse
From Wednesday
Southern Reg. 10,
Brick Memorial 2
Zach Washco scored three goals to go with three assists for Southern (6-1). Joey DeYoung scored three goals and had two assists. Jake Washco scored twice. Ryan Sininsky and Luke Bruther each scored once. Tyler Sininsky made 11 saves.
Barnegat 8,
St. Rose 7
Barnegat (5-1) defeated previously undefeated St. Rose, which fell to 6-1. For the Bengals, Tyler Quinn scored four goals. John Porcelli scored twice. Jerry Weir and Andrew Veneri each scored once. Brian Corliss made 13 saves.
Logan LeMoult led St. Rose with three goals.
Middle Twp. 19,
Absegami 7
Middle improved to 2-7. Absegami fell to 1-5. No further information was available.
Girls lacrosse
Cherry Hill West 18,
Egg Harbor Twp. 3
Jenna Casole scored six goals and had four assists for host Cherry Hill West (5-2), and Sophie Graffeo had six goals and one assist. Becca Armstrong had four saves.
For EHT (4-4), Laine Walterson scored two goals and Grace Carpenter had one. Goalie Brianne Macchia made eight saves.
From Wednesday
Ocean City 17,
Egg Harbor Twp. 4
Racheli Levy-Smith scored five goals for Ocean City (4-2). Summer Reimet added three goals. Delainey Sutley and Alexis Smallwood each scored twice. Grace McAfee, Gracie Pierce, Ally Leeds, Chelsea Stack and Breanna Fabi each scored once. Reagan Liepe made five saves.
Laine Walterson scored three for EHT (4-3). Kylie Elwell scored once. Brianne Macchia made six saves.
Holy Spirit 16,
Millville 13
Hanna Watson scored eight goals for Holy Spirit (3-4). Leah Corkhill scored six. Kendall Murphy and Kira Murray each scored once. Piper Martin made 11 saves. Millville fell to 3-3.
Boys golf
Ocean City 173,
Buena Reg. 224
At Greate Bay Golf Club (par 35)
B—Tom Egan 48, John Burns 50, Logan Freeman 60, Jaden Gibbs 66.
OC—Dylan Campbell 40, Ethan Steingard 42, Cameron Yoa 43, Tristan Laughlin 48.
Records—B 2-9; OC 8-3.
From Wednesday
Cedar Creek 170,
St. Joseph 249
At Pinelands Golf Club (par 36)
SJ—Bobby Crimi 52, Sam Matro 64, Billy Myers 64, John Matro 69
CC—Dylan Guercioni 42, Justin Cartwright 42, Hunter Stubley 42, Mike Loper 44
Birdies: Loper CC
Records: Cedar Creek 11-1; St. Joseph 1-7.
Deptford 180,
Cumberland 197
C—Brandon Glaspey 37, Gavin Goldsborough 44, Zachary Swift 56, Sam Thompson 60
D—Eugene Lutz 44, Julian Boyer 44, Marc Argentieri 45, Josh Rivera-Cohill 47
Records: Deptford 10-2; Cumberland 2-8.
Hammonton 165,
Millville 213
H—Olivia Strigh 38, Noah Petracci 39, Shane McSorley 42, Luca Gherardi 46
M—Jesse Karcher 52, Brandon Garton 52, Mason Markee 54, Sydney Middleton 55
Records: Hammonton 10-1; Millville 3-9.
