Wildwood senior Seamus Fynes is living the 'wonderful life': My Life

Fynes, who boasts a 3.7 grade point average, will continue his basketball career at Washington College, a Division III school in Chestertown, Maryland.

In a telephone interview Wednesday night, Fynes discussed several topics, including who his favorite superhero is.

On his relationship with his older brother

He’s been my best friend my entire life. I’ve just looked up to him. He’s like my superhero. When I was young, I was always at his games. He’s always been my idol.

On attending Wildwood, one of the state’s smallest public high schools

It’s almost like a private school with how small it is. The connection the teachers have with the students is great. You can’t really get that anywhere else.

On how he got involved in the school plays

I was never involved in any production or acting my entire life. My freshman year my English teacher (Teal-Rebecca Robinson) was asking for stage crew members. I was like, "Yea, I’ll do stage crew." I went to one practice, and she needed someone to do a little part with just two lines. That turned into another part and then a kid dropped out, and I had a main part in the play as a freshmen. It was pretty crazy. I just started to love it.