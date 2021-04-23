Wildwood scores three in sixth, completes comeback against Penns Grove: Roundup

The Wildwood High School softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Penns Grove in a Tri-County Conference nondivision game Friday.
Ava Troiano had four RBIs and a home run for the Warriors. Jenna Hans had two hits, including a double. Maya Benichou, Sinaia Stroman-Hills, Troiano, Leah Benichou and Amanda Claudio each scored a run.
Wildwood improved to 1-2.
St. Joseph 12,
Lower Cape May 0
Katie Dainton went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and scored twice for the undefeated Wildcats (4-0). Atira Myrie went 2 for 2 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Macie Jacquet went 2 for 2 with a double and scored three. Makayla Veneziale and Davianna Jimenez combined for the no-hitter. Veneziale struck out six and walked one.
The Wildcats had 12 hits.
Lower fell to 1-2.
Hammonton 6,
Pennsville 2
For the Blue Devils (2-0), Krista Tzaferos had three RBIs and two hits, including a double. Riley Lancaster doubled twice. Ava Divello scored two runs. Lilly Miller also doubled. Makenzie Edwards pitched a complete game, striking out 14 and walking two.
Ashlynn Borden homered for Pennsville (1-2).
ACIT 15,
Wildwood Catholic 2
Samantha Dangler and Lola Sarni each had three RBIs and scored two runs for ACIT (2-1). Jillian Seelman scored three and had two RBIs. Sophia Philippou also scored three runs and doubled. Carolina Bernard had two RBIs. Maura Furst pitch seven innings, striking out 12 and walking four.
Wildwood Catholic fell to 0-2.
Williamstown 14,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Cioni Simmons and Heavyn Perez each singled for the Colts (0-3). Gianna Trexler pitched five innings, striking out three. For the Braves (2-2), Anna Cirucci had four RBIs and three hits, including two doubles.
From Thursday
St. Joseph 16,
Bridgeton 0
The host Wildcats (3-0) won in the fourth inning on the 10-run rule as winning pitcher Davianna Jimenez gave up no hits, walked none and struck out five. St. Joseph committed two errors. Jimenez went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Katie Dainton was 3 for 3 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Ellie Dainton had a triple and three RBIs.
For Bridgeton (0-2), pitcher Taylor Bailey struck out four.
Millville 14,
Mainland Reg. 13
Emily Felice knocked in four runs for the Thunderbolts (2-0). Kylie Jaquet was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Novalee Bybel had three RBIs, three hits and scored two runs. Courtney Ayars doubled. Brooke Joslin had two singles. Ashley Brag pitched a complete game, striking out six.
Ava Kinkler was 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Mainland (1-1). Bella Canesi was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Rayna Molina doubled twice ad scored two runs. Annika Asuncion scored three runs. Joslyn Adams and Megan Tierney each had two hits. Canesi went four innings and struck out four. Freshman Bella D’Agostino pitched two innings in relief, striking out two.
Hammonton 9,
Vineland 6
Krista Tzaferos, Makenzie Edwards, and Alexa Panagopoylos each had two hits for Hammonton (1-0). Sophia Vento had two RBIS and tripled. Edwards struck out six in seven innings for the win.
Anaya Troy was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Vineland (1-2). Victoria Negron and Cecily Laboy each doubled. Leilani Colaneri pitched six innings, striking out four.
Buena Reg. 16,
Atlantic City 1
For the Chiefs, Emily D’Ottavio pitched five innings, striking out six. She allowed five hits. Buena (1-1) scored 13 runs in the first three innings. Atlantic City fell to 1-2. No further information was available.
Southern Reg. 5,
Central Reg. 4
The Rams scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the walkoff win for the Rams (2-0). Sarah Lally, Elizabeth Gosse, Leah Morrin and Ella DiPietro each had two hits. Gosse had two RBIs. Lally scored two runs. Southern outhit Central 9-6.
Hannah Costa tripled and had two RBIs for Central (1-2).
Girls volleyball
Pleasantville 2.
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Pleasantville (8-8) won 25-16, 25-20. Lower fell to 0-10. No further information was available.
From Thursday
Hammonton 2,
St. Joseph 0
The Blue Devils (3-9) won 25-8, 25-17.
Tiffany Paretti had seven aces, six service points and two aces for Hammonton. Annabella Peretti had thee kills. Arwyn Russell had three service points and two aces. St. Joseph fell to 0-11.
Boys volleyball
Southern 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
The Rams (2-0) won 25-19, 25-8.
Tommy Deakyne led with 10 kills to go with five digs, five service points and three aces for Southern. Dylan Lockwood had nine assists. Ethan Case had six digs, six service points and two aces. Lucas Kean had four digs and three kills.
