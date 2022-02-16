Wildwood, Mainland Regional grab No. 1 seed in girls basketball playoff pairings

The Wildwood and Mainland Regional high school girls basketball teams both clinched No. 1 seeds in the South Jersey playoffs as the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association released pairings Wednesday.

The Warriors will host No. 16 Buena Regional in South Jersey Group I and the Mustangs will host No. 16 Triton Regional in South Jersey Group III. Both games must be played on or before March 1. Mainland is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, while Wildwood is No. 11.

The schools join 14 other schools to qualify for the playoffs. Below is a list of first-round matchups involving local schools.

South Jersey Group I

March 1

(16) Buena Regional at (1) Wildwood

South Jersey Group II

Feb. 28

(16) Oakcrest at (1) Haddon Heights

(14) Overbrook at (3) Middle Township

(15) Barnegat at (2) Cinnaminson

South Jersey Group III

March 1

(16) Triton Regional at (1) Mainland Regional

(9) Lacey Township at (8) Pemberton

(13) Westampton Tech at (4) Absegami

(14) Highland Regional at (3) Ocean City

(10) Burlington Township at (7) Hammonton

South Jersey Group IV

Feb. 28

(9) Toms River East at (8) Egg Harbor Township

(12) Vineland at (5) Toms River North

(14) Southern Regional at (3) Clearview Regional

(10) Atlantic City at (7) Kingsway Regional

South Jersey Non-Public A

March 2

(10) Our Lady of Mercy Academy at (7) Mount St. Mary

South Jersey Non-Public B

March 2

(9) Mater Dei at (8) Holy Spirit

(2) Wildwood Catholic, bye will host winner of (10) Timothy Christian at (7) Calvary Christian on March 4

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179 mmelhorn@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

