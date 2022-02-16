Wildwood, Mainland Regional grab No. 1 seed in girls basketball playoff pairings

The Wildwood and Mainland Regional high school girls basketball teams both clinched No. 1 seeds in the South Jersey playoffs as the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association released pairings Wednesday.
The Warriors will host No. 16 Buena Regional in South Jersey Group I and the Mustangs will host No. 16 Triton Regional in South Jersey Group III. Both games must be played on or before March 1. Mainland is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, while Wildwood is No. 11.
The schools join 14 other schools to qualify for the playoffs. Below is a list of first-round matchups involving local schools.
South Jersey Group I
March 1
(16) Buena Regional at (1) Wildwood
South Jersey Group II
Feb. 28
(16) Oakcrest at (1) Haddon Heights
People are also reading…
(14) Overbrook at (3) Middle Township
(15) Barnegat at (2) Cinnaminson
South Jersey Group III
March 1
(16) Triton Regional at (1) Mainland Regional
(9) Lacey Township at (8) Pemberton
(13) Westampton Tech at (4) Absegami
(14) Highland Regional at (3) Ocean City
(10) Burlington Township at (7) Hammonton
South Jersey Group IV
Feb. 28
(9) Toms River East at (8) Egg Harbor Township
(12) Vineland at (5) Toms River North
(14) Southern Regional at (3) Clearview Regional
(10) Atlantic City at (7) Kingsway Regional
South Jersey Non-Public A
March 2
(10) Our Lady of Mercy Academy at (7) Mount St. Mary
South Jersey Non-Public B
March 2
(9) Mater Dei at (8) Holy Spirit
(2) Wildwood Catholic, bye will host winner of (10) Timothy Christian at (7) Calvary Christian on March 4
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.