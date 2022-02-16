 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wildwood, Mainland Regional grab No. 1 seed in girls basketball playoff pairings

  • 0
AC Vikings vs Mainland

Mainland vs Atlantic City first half girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Friday Feb 11, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Wildwood and Mainland Regional high school girls basketball teams both clinched No. 1 seeds in the South Jersey playoffs as the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association released pairings Wednesday.

The Warriors will host No. 16 Buena Regional in South Jersey Group I and the Mustangs will host No. 16 Triton Regional in South Jersey Group III. Both games must be played on or before March 1. Mainland is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, while Wildwood is No. 11.

The schools join 14 other schools to qualify for the playoffs. Below is a list of first-round matchups involving local schools.

South Jersey Group I

March 1

(16) Buena Regional at (1) Wildwood

South Jersey Group II

Feb. 28

(16) Oakcrest at (1) Haddon Heights

People are also reading…

(14) Overbrook at (3) Middle Township

(15) Barnegat at (2) Cinnaminson

South Jersey Group III

March 1

(16) Triton Regional at (1) Mainland Regional

(9) Lacey Township at (8) Pemberton

(13) Westampton Tech at (4) Absegami

(14) Highland Regional at (3) Ocean City

(10) Burlington Township at (7) Hammonton

South Jersey Group IV

Feb. 28

(9) Toms River East at (8) Egg Harbor Township

(12) Vineland at (5) Toms River North

(14) Southern Regional at (3) Clearview Regional

(10) Atlantic City at (7) Kingsway Regional

South Jersey Non-Public A

March 2

(10) Our Lady of Mercy Academy at (7) Mount St. Mary

South Jersey Non-Public B

March 2

(9) Mater Dei at (8) Holy Spirit

(2) Wildwood Catholic, bye will host winner of (10) Timothy Christian at (7) Calvary Christian on March 4

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News