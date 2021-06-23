 Skip to main content
Wildwood H.S. football awarded grant money from Philadelphia Eagles
Wildwood H.S. football awarded grant money from Philadelphia Eagles

The Wildwood High School football team before a home game against Lindenwold on Oct. 18, 2020.

 Matthew Strabuk, For The Press

Wildwood High School's football team was one of 35 programs awarded grant money from the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced in a news release Wednesday.

The Eagles distributed more than $50,000 in grants to help fund local youth and high school football programs in need in the Greater Philadelphia Area. Grants ranged from $500 to $2,000. The grant received by Wildwood was not specified.

Wildwood, one of the smallest high schools in the state enrollment-wise with 250 students, ended a 47-game, nearly six-year losing streak with a 30-6 win over Lindenwold on Oct. 18. The Warriors, who went 1-4 last season, dressed less than two-dozen players for each of its games.

“The Return to Youth Football Grant Program allows us to support young athletes across the Greater Philadelphia Area, and to also express our appreciation to the athletic directors, coaches, and league administrators who are inspiring our youth athletes through the game of football,” said Eagles President Don Smolenski in a news release. “We are honored to support over 35 programs throughout our community.”

Funding from the grants will help programs purchase safety equipment, launch tackle and flag football programs, rebound from a COVID-19-impacted 2020 season and support Girls Flag Football.

Youth teams or leagues, NFL Flag team, high school programs and nonprofit organizations that incorporate youth football were eligible to apply.

