Wildwood girls advance to Tri-County Tournament championship

Jenna Hans scored a game-high 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had five assists to lead the Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 41-28 victory over Gloucester Tech in the Tri-County Conference Bracket B semifinals Wednesday.
The top-seeded Warriors will host the winner of second-seeded Delsea Regional and sixth-seeded Williamstown in the championship Friday. Wildwood (11-3) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Hans scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half. She drained two 3-pointers. Imene Fathi and Maya Benichou each scored six, Sinaia Hills scored four, Leah Benichou three, and Ava Troiano and Kaliah Sumlin each scored two.
Grace Molinari scored 10 for Gloucester Tech (4-10).
GCIT: 3 6 10 7 — 28
Wildwood: 9 7 12 13 — 41
No. 6 Absegami 65
Bridgeton 45
Chi Chi Wokocha scored a game-high 21 points for the Braves (9-1). Haleigh Schafer scored 20, Iggy Crandall 11 and Jackie Fortis seven. Absegami is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. For Bridgeton (5-8), Tatyana Chandler led with 20 points. RyNayjah Sydnor scored 18.
Absegami: 14 21 17 13 — 65
Bridgeton: 8 8 10 19 — 45
Egg Harbor Twp. 53,
Hammonton 35
Lauren Baxter scored a team-leading 15 points for the Eagles (8-5) She grabbed four rebounds and had four assists and three steals. Mikki Pomatto scored seven and had seven steals. Amelia Zinckgraf scored 10, Yani Davis eight, Katrina Suarez and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored four, Olivia Cutaia and Eva Derbyshire each had two, and Sofie Palumbo one.
Sara Peretti finished with a game-high 21 points for the Blue Devils. Alexa Panagopoylos scored six, and Caitlyn Salita and Luca Berenato each had four.
EHT: 18 7 14 14 — 53
Hammonton: 4 6 11 14 — 35
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 64,
ACIT 20
Lila Schoen scored a game-high 15 points for the Mustangs (9-2). Bella Mazur scored 14, including two 3-pointers. Kasey Bretones scored 10, Kaitlyn Boggs eight, Ava Mazur seven, Camryn Dirkes four, Alyssa Turner two. Mainland is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
Grace Speer led the Red Hawks (4-9) with 12 points, including two 3s. Veronica Rodriguez and Cea’anai Jackson each scored four.
Mainland: 15 18 16 15 — 64
ACIT: 5 8 7 0 — 20
Cumberland Reg. 41,
Clayton 28
Cioni Simmons and Taleah Robinson each scored nine points to lead the Colts (1-12) to their first win of the season. Reonna Givens scored eight, Mikaylynn Joslin six. For Clayton (2-13), Tianna Rogers led with 10 points and grabbed three rebounds. Gianna Ettore had 11 rebounds and scored seven.
Cumberland: 5 11 14 11 — 41
Clayton: 5 8 4 11 — 28
From Tuesday
Cedar Creek 36,
Cape May Tech 12
Mia McColl scored a game-high 10 points for the Pirates (4-8). Kileen McNeill and Lexi Sears each scored six, Corinne Morgan and Ashley Nicolichia each had two.
Kennedy Campbell led Cape May Tech (2-8) with seven points and seven rebounds. Isabella Schmucker scored five and grabbed two rebounds. Alex Garcia grabbed four rebounds.
CC: 10 12 10 4 — 36
CMT: 2 3 4 3 — 12
