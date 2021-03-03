Wildwood girls advance to Tri-County Tournament championship

Egg Harbor Twp. 53,

Hammonton 35

Lauren Baxter scored a team-leading 15 points for the Eagles (8-5) She grabbed four rebounds and had four assists and three steals. Mikki Pomatto scored seven and had seven steals. Amelia Zinckgraf scored 10, Yani Davis eight, Katrina Suarez and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored four, Olivia Cutaia and Eva Derbyshire each had two, and Sofie Palumbo one.

Sara Peretti finished with a game-high 21 points for the Blue Devils. Alexa Panagopoylos scored six, and Caitlyn Salita and Luca Berenato each had four.

EHT: 18 7 14 14 — 53

Hammonton: 4 6 11 14 — 35

No. 3 Mainland Reg. 64,

ACIT 20

Lila Schoen scored a game-high 15 points for the Mustangs (9-2). Bella Mazur scored 14, including two 3-pointers. Kasey Bretones scored 10, Kaitlyn Boggs eight, Ava Mazur seven, Camryn Dirkes four, Alyssa Turner two. Mainland is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

Grace Speer led the Red Hawks (4-9) with 12 points, including two 3s. Veronica Rodriguez and Cea’anai Jackson each scored four.

Mainland: 15 18 16 15 — 64