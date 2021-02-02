Wildwood Catholic's strong 2nd half too much for Middle

Nick Montalbano scored 21 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy boys basketball team to a 59-44 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game Monday night.

The Panthers led by one point at halftime, but the Crusaders outscored Middle 33-17 in the second half. Wildwood Catholic (2-1) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Middle Township (1-1) is No. 10.

DaSean Lopez scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory for Wildwood Catholic. Nick Montalbano scored a game-high 21. David Zarfati added 11, Jared Hopping seven, Martin Anguelov five and Alex Konov three.

Freshman guard Jermaine McNeal scored a team-leading 15 points for Middle. Dom Caraballo scored 12, John Leahy eight and Gavin Aftanis five.

Middle:14 13 4 13- 44

Wild. Cath: 9 17 16 17- 59

Lower Cape May 61,

Cape May Tech 38

Jacob Bey scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Caper Tigers (2-2).