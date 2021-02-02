Wildwood Catholic's strong 2nd half too much for Middle

Nick Montalbano scored 21 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy boys basketball team to a 59-44 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game Monday night.
The Panthers led by one point at halftime, but the Crusaders outscored Middle 33-17 in the second half. Wildwood Catholic (2-1) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Middle Township (1-1) is No. 10.
DaSean Lopez scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory for Wildwood Catholic. Nick Montalbano scored a game-high 21. David Zarfati added 11, Jared Hopping seven, Martin Anguelov five and Alex Konov three.
Freshman guard Jermaine McNeal scored a team-leading 15 points for Middle. Dom Caraballo scored 12, John Leahy eight and Gavin Aftanis five.
Middle:14 13 4 13- 44
Wild. Cath: 9 17 16 17- 59
Lower Cape May 61,
Cape May Tech 38
Jacob Bey scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Caper Tigers (2-2).
Macky Bonner scored 13 points, had four assists and three rebounds. James Jamison scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds. Jordan Pierce scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds. Mike Cronin scored five points, Oguer Nunez four and Archie Lawler three.
Cape May Tech fell to 0-3.
CMT: 6 4 14 14– 38
LCM: 15 11 19 16– 61
Girls basketball
Cape May Tech 39,
Lower Cape May 36
Isabella Schmucker led Cape May Tech with 12 points and three assists.
Hailey Pinto scored 11 and grabbed three rebounds. Alyssa Gery grabbed nine rebounds and scored two points. Kennedy Campbell finished with seven rebounds and six points. Alex Garcia and Sydney King each scored four points.
Lindsay Holden scored a game-high 20 for the Caper Tigers (0-3). Molly McGuigan scored seven, Alyssa Wagner six and Casiya Lewis and Janaya Elam each scored two.
LCM: 4 14 7 11– 36
CMT: 9 10 10 10– 39
