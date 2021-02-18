Wildwood Catholic's Marianna Papazoglou named McDonald's All-American nominee

The 18-year-old North Wildwood resident was one of the 18 girls chosen from New Jersey, including fellow South Jersey nominee and Cherokee star Alexa Therien.

Over 700 boys and girls were nominated for the game, which will not take place this season for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Final rosters will be announced later this month and will consist of 24 girls and 24 boys. Last season, Mainland Regional graduate and Oregon University freshman standout Kylee Watson was a McDonald's All-American.