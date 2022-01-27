Wildwood Catholic's Casiello good at dishing assists and brownies: My Life

Kimmy lives in Wildwood Crest with her mom, Roseanne, and father, Steve. A three-sport athlete, Casiello also played soccer in the fall and runs track and field in the spring.

She has not yet decided on a college but wants to major in biomedical engineering and help design prosthetic limbs.

In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Casiello discussed a number of topics, including her go-to baked good.

On attending Wildwood Catholic

We have great teachers. They’re really supportive. They also supportive of all our athletic programs. They’re always cheering for us. We have a great family-like community. It’s very small. We know each other. Everyone is so supportive of you.

On playing for Crusaders coach Steve DiPatri, who has more than 500 career wins

He’s been great the past four years. I’ve known him since I was fifth grade. As one of the winningest coaches in South Jersey, you know he knows what he’s doing. In tense games, you can put all your trust in him.

On her college plans