Wildwood Catholic's Casiello good at dishing assists and brownies: My Life

As the only returning starter, Kimmy Casiello knew she was going to have to be a leader for the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team this season.
The senior guard has sank 24 3-pointers and is averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds for the Crusaders, who are 11-3 and in first place in the Cape-Atlantic League United Division.
“I knew as a senior I would be one of the very few veterans,” Casiello said. “I learned from our previous leaders. I’m more vocal this year. I think we’ve had a great season so far. We’ve played some tough competition. It’s definitely going to prepare us for the Cape-Atlantic League tournament and the state (tournament). I think we’ve really done well to jell with each other.”
Casiello comes from a basketball family. Her older siblings — Chrissy, 29, and T-John, 27, played for Wildwood Catholic. T-John went on to excel at University of Sciences in Philadelphia and professionally overseas.
“I’ve been around basketball my whole life since I was a baby,” Casiello said, “going to my brother’s games all the time, even in college. It’s really great watching your older siblings and you get to learn from them. My parents are very supportive. My siblings are very supportive. It’s great receiving criticism from them because I’m always learning.”
Kimmy lives in Wildwood Crest with her mom, Roseanne, and father, Steve. A three-sport athlete, Casiello also played soccer in the fall and runs track and field in the spring.
She has not yet decided on a college but wants to major in biomedical engineering and help design prosthetic limbs.
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Casiello discussed a number of topics, including her go-to baked good.
On attending Wildwood Catholic
We have great teachers. They’re really supportive. They also supportive of all our athletic programs. They’re always cheering for us. We have a great family-like community. It’s very small. We know each other. Everyone is so supportive of you.
On playing for Crusaders coach Steve DiPatri, who has more than 500 career wins
He’s been great the past four years. I’ve known him since I was fifth grade. As one of the winningest coaches in South Jersey, you know he knows what he’s doing. In tense games, you can put all your trust in him.
On her college plans
I’m leaning toward the University of Delaware, but I also got accepted to Drexel. I want to major in biomedical engineering and eventually make prosthetic limbs for people. I’m more of math and science brain rather than an English and literature brain. I was watching a Super Bowl commercial when I was younger, and I saw this lady making a prosthetic limb for an animal through a 3D printer. It really got me interested in that field. I love engineering. I’m on hands-on person. I figured I go into that prosthetic world.
On being the youngest in the family
I do get a little spoiled because I am the baby. But it’s great because my older siblings are always giving the best advice to me on basketball, school or life in general. You always have people who can take care of you.
On her hobby of baking
I’m a big baker. I like to doing brownies, cupcakes. Going back to the math brain, I’m a person who likes precision, so I like making anything I can, getting the right measurements.
On her go-to baked good
I’m really known in my school and with all my friends for a trifle. It’s layered, so it goes brownies, then chocolate pudding then Cool Whip and then it’s the same thing again. I always bring it to school functions and pasta parties for all the sports. All my friends and teachers are craving it a lot. Every time we have a school event, they ask me to make it.
On her Wildwood Catholic career coming to an end
I definitely have to cherish every single moment because I can’t come back to being a high schooler again. I’m going to miss all the girls, coaches. There’s never a dull moment in practice or games. I’m really going to miss it.
