Wildwood Catholic wins in dominant fashion over Mainland

“I think our press made them jump a little bit,” Papazoglou said. “That definitely helped us. ... I really think after that run we went on, everyone had energy and we just had that feeling.”

Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri agreed, adding the defensive intensity was not where it needed to be early on and the offensive made some mistakes in the first quarter.

“We started hitting a couple of buckets and the press (defense) kept going,” DiPatri said the final three quarters. “We started to play with more energy.

“Luckily, we were able to catch the adrenaline and caught some lightning in a bottle for a little bit there, and we are off to the races.”

Ella McCabe and Alyia Gray-Rivera each made huge 3-pointers during that run. Gray-Rivera’s 3 was the shot that gave the Crusaders a 15-14 lead, which they never relinquished. Wildwood Catholic extended its lead to 43-26 after three quarters. Gray-Rivera and Carly Murphy each finished with nine points.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My goal and my team’s goal is to get better every day and make the most of every day,” DiPatri said. “That is what we are going to do the rest of the season.”