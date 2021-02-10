Wildwood Catholic wins in dominant fashion over Mainland

NORTH WILDWOOD — Marianna Papazoglou scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team to a 55-39 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game.
The 18-year-old North Wildwood resident went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. The Crusaders (5-1) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Mustangs (4-2) are ranked No. 3.
“I want to congratulate my team,” Papazoglou said. “We have been working hard these past couple of days coming off the (43-36) loss to (top-ranked) Middle Township last week.
“Every game is going to be a good game, and we are trying every game we can get,” Papazoglou said, alluding to their three straight wins against No. 4 Ocean City last week, Lower Cape May Regional on Monday and now Mainland.
Mainland led 14-9 after the first quarter. But Wildwood Catholic ended the first half strong, going on a 12-0 run early in the second quarter. The Crusaders led 29-22 at halftime.
Papazoglou was a big reason Wildwood Catholic outscored Mainland by double digits in the second quarter, scoring nine of her 21 points, including a 3-pointer that broke the game wide open.
Papazoglou said the Crusaders’ man-to-man defense couldn’t keep up with Mainland to start the game. But they adjusted and started playing zone the last three quarters.
“I think our press made them jump a little bit,” Papazoglou said. “That definitely helped us. ... I really think after that run we went on, everyone had energy and we just had that feeling.”
Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri agreed, adding the defensive intensity was not where it needed to be early on and the offensive made some mistakes in the first quarter.
“We started hitting a couple of buckets and the press (defense) kept going,” DiPatri said the final three quarters. “We started to play with more energy.
“Luckily, we were able to catch the adrenaline and caught some lightning in a bottle for a little bit there, and we are off to the races.”
Ella McCabe and Alyia Gray-Rivera each made huge 3-pointers during that run. Gray-Rivera’s 3 was the shot that gave the Crusaders a 15-14 lead, which they never relinquished. Wildwood Catholic extended its lead to 43-26 after three quarters. Gray-Rivera and Carly Murphy each finished with nine points.
“My goal and my team’s goal is to get better every day and make the most of every day,” DiPatri said. “That is what we are going to do the rest of the season.”
Freshman Ava Mazur scored all of Mainland’s eight points in the second quarter, including two 3-point shots. She finished with a team-leading 14 points. Mazur sunk four 3-pointers.
Mainland is a young team this season, but coach Scott Betson said that was not an excuse for poor play and blowing its first-quarter lead.
“Take nothing away from (Wildwood Catholic), they played great and we played really poorly,” Betson said. “That is the bottom line. We were not in good spots, and we had terrible turnovers.
“It just looked like we weren’t ready.”
Betson said he puts the loss on him, saying his team was not prepared enough. Mainland only scored four points in the third quarter. Junior point guard Camryn Dirkes scored 11 points, including a 3-pointer.
“We just picked a really bad night to play poorly,” Betson said. “Take nothing away from Wildwood Catholic, they pressured us and everything. We just made really bad decisions.”
MR: 14 8 4 13 — 39
WC: 9 20 14 12 — 55
WCー Papazoglou 21, Murphy 9, Gray-Rivera 9, Casiello 8, McCallion 5, McCabe 3.
MRー A. Mazur 14, Dirkes 11, B. Mazur 6, Boggs 4, Schoen 3, Fitzgerald 1.
3-pointersーPapazoglou, Gray-Rivera, Murphy McCabe WC; A. Mazur (4), Schoen, Dirkes, B. Mazur MR.
Records—Wildwood Catholic 5-1; Mainland 4-2.
