Wildwood Catholic Academy staved a late Atlantic City rally to win 6-4 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League softball game.

The Crusaders (2-6) led 5-1 going into the sixth inning. The Vikings (1-7) scored three in the top of the sixth to cut the Crusaders' lead to one. Wildwood Catholic added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning and blanked A.C. in the seventh to hang on.

Rebecca Cessna and Allyson Vessels each had two hits for the Crusaders. Vessels and Sieanna Sawyer each drove in two runs, and Cessna and Joanna McShaffrey each added RBIs.

Cessna pitched a complete game, striking out eight.

Maria Conroy went 3 for 3 with a triple and two runs for the Vikings. Jojo Mejia had a single, a double, a run and two RBIs. Mia Marota had two hits.

Ocean City 2, Middle Twp. 0: Jessica Mooney struck out eight and allowed one hit in four innings for the Red Raiders (6-6). Brooke Douglas pitched three no-hit innings and struck out five. Gabrielle Bowen had an RBI and a run. MacKenzee Segich went 2 for 4 with a run.

Middle fell to 5-6.

Mainland Reg. 4, Hammonton 3: Joslyn Adams singled in Rayna Molina in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Mustangs (2-5). Isabella Scittina and Denver Obermeyer each had an RBI. Bella D'Agostino pitched a complete game, allowed five hits and struck out 10.

Lauren Potter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Hammonton (4-9). Jadyn Barker, Ava Divello and Abby Baines each scored a run. Sophia Vento had two singles. Ava Tyree allowed just two hits and struck out six in 62/3 innings.

No. 2 Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Millville 0: Madison Dollard pitched a complete game, allowed three hits and struck out eight for the win. Payton Colbert and Sienna Walterson went each 2 for 3 with an RBI. Walterson and Natalia Stewart each scored a run. EHT is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Jaslene Negron pitched six innings for Millville (7-7). Kendall Mazur and Sadie Drozdowski each singled.

Lower Cape May Reg. 18, Pleasantville 0: Hailey Elwell went 3 for 3 with a double, four runs and two RBIs for Lower (5-8). Isabella Arbelo doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Jenna Ziemba had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Rebecca Baldwin allowed two hits and a walk and struck out nine in four innings.

Imani Maldonaldo and Ja'Vira Blake each had hits for the Greyhounds (1-7).

Pinelands Reg. 13, Jackson Liberty 2: Elianna Meola pitched a five-inning complete game for the Wildcats (7-4). Jackson Liberty fell to 0-10.