Wildwood Catholic girls hold off Absegami to advance to CAL final

ATLANTIC CITY — Ella McCabe made one of the two shots she took Thursday night.

That was all the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team needed.

Carly Murphy scored 16 points to as the third-seeded Crusaders beat No. 7 seed Absegami 36-31 in a Cape-Atlantic League tournament semifinal at Atlantic City. The Crusaders (21-4) advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. final at Absegami against either Atlantic City or Mainland Regional.

“We worked so hard for this,” Murphy said.

McCabe’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 3 minutes, 6 seconds left gave the Crusaders a 33-31 lead. They never trailed again.

She had missed her only previous 3-point attempt. But McCabe didn’t hesitate when she got the ball alone on the wing. She is a good shooter. The Crusaders strength is that they don’t have to rely on just one or two players to score.

“I knew we needed points,” McCabe said. “Shooters shoot.”

Her shot hit the front of the rim, causing one thought to run through McCabe’s mind

“Uh oh,” she said.

Somehow, the ball rolled in. McCabe’s thoughts then?

“Thank God,” she said with a laugh.

Once the Crusaders got the lead, they spread the floor and took time off the clock. McCabe and Ava Vogdes combined to make 3 of 4 free throws in the final 70 seconds to clinch the win. Vogdes also grabbed nine rebounds, while Wildwood Catholic point guard Kimmy Casiello, the Crusaders’ only senior starter, had six assists.

Freshman guard Reese Downey sparked Absegami (14-9) with 13.

“It was our discipline and our system,” Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri said when asked what was the difference in the game. “We executed a lot of our sets. At the end, we held the ball for two minutes and won it on the foul line.”

The CAL semifinals are always one of the most anticipated nights of the season. The Absegami/Wildwood Catholic fans reacted to every basket. There were five lead changes in the fourth quarter.

Absegami threatened to take control of the game several times in the second half. Each time, Murphy countered with a 3-pointer.

She twice cut Braves five-point leads to two with baskets from beyond the arc in the third quarter.

Murphy said the Crusaders were caught up in the semifinals’ big-game atmosphere in the first half.

“We had to have discipline,” Murphy said. “We had to slow up because in the first half we were going too quickly. They were pressing us really well, and we were a bit frantic. We had to keep our composure.”

With the win, the Crusaders return to the CAL final for the first time since 2014. The program has never won the CAL tournament. The Crusaders’ reserves sprinted off the bench to mob the players on the court when the final buzzer sounded. Wildwood Catholic returned just one starter from last season.

“We got better every day since the season started,” DiPatri said. “The kids have bought into our system. I’m really proud of them to get to this point.”

