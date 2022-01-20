Wildwood Catholic girls continue to shoot the lights out

HAMMONTON — So far this winter, Kaci Mikulski and the Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team have been dominant from 3-point range.
The Crusaders entered their game Thursday with 75 3-pointers.
Mikulski has contributed more than a quarter of that total, and her long-range success continued.
The sophomore made six 3s to lead the Crusaders to a 54-42 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game. She led the team with 27 points.
Mikulski now has a team-leading 32 3s this season. It was her third game with five-plus 3-point shots, and her sixth with three-plus.
“I practice them constantly,” said Mikulski, 16, of Wildwood Crest. “That is one of the main parts of my game right now. I’m trying to widespread it, make it bigger. But my 3-point shooting has been skyrocketing, so I'm going to keep that going.”
Crusaders coach Steve DiPatri noted Mikulski spent a lot of time training and practicing in the offseason, which “has improved her game tremendously, both on the offensive and defensive end."
Wildwood Catholic made nine 3-pointers in the game, including two from Ella McCabe. Carly Murphy sank a 3 early in the first quarter. Wildwood Catholic (10-3) now has 84 3s in 13 games this winter.
“We practice those everyday, so we have to get them going,” said Mikulski, who noted the team lacks size so they “focus on shooting. That’s a big thing we focus on. Our shooting is amazing right now.”
And the team has bought-in to that mentality, DiPatri said. But the Crusaders are a young team, with only a handful of seniors. So, there is still a lot of work to be done.
“There’s no doubt we are a shooting team,” DiPatri said.
Wildwood Catholic led 12-9 after the first quarter. And the score remained close until halftime.
Kiley Kozlowski made a 3-pointer that gave the Blue Devils a 16-15 lead early in the second quarter. But after a foul, senior Kimmy Casiello made both free throws as Wildwood Catholic regained the lead, 17-15, with 5 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the first half.
Wildwood Catholic then went on an 11-8 run to close out the quarter, taking a 28-23 lead at halftime. That run was highlighted by two 3s by Mikulski.
The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Hammonton (4-3).
“We played very well, and got off to a fast start,” DiPatri said. “But (Hammonton), they have a lot of talent. They just had big wins against (Our Lady of Mercy) and (Egg Harbor Township). I thought Hammonton played well.”
The Crusaders’ game plan was to stop Hammonton standout Emma Peretti, who entered averaging 26.5 points per game. She scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds Thursday, her seventh double-double of the season.
Wildwood Catholic defeated Hammonton 69-43 on Dec. 22. DiPatri said his team rebounded better Thursday compared to their last meeting with the Blue Devils.
Casiello scored 10 for the Crusaders. McCabe added eight points. Murphy scored seven, and Ava Vogdes added two.
“I’m really proud of my teammates. It’s hard to beat a team twice, especially a team as good as Hammonton,” says Mikulski, who added the team needs to maintain this confidence level and type of shooting. “But we did that. I think we did really well.”
Hammonton coach Mike Velardi noted his team was down 24-7 after the first quarter when they met the Crusaders in December. But the Blue Devils started faster Thursday, and were only down five at the half.
“But we just couldn’t muster up enough offense to keep it where we wanted to,” Velardi said. “Credit to (Wildwood Catholic). They have good shooters. We just couldn’t get enough going to beat them.”
Shamaya Simola scored nine for Hammonton. Giada Palmieri and Kozlowski each scored seven. Ava Divello added four. Palmieri grabbed six rebounds and had five assists. Divello grabbed five rebounds, senior Sofia Purvis had four.
Velardi praised his top six players (on a roster of just eight), who do a fantastic job, and have to now refocus for some tough competition, such as Haddon Township on Friday and Middle Township next week.
“We weren’t at our best offensively (Thursday),” Velardi said. “We knew we had to contain (Wildwood Catholic), but we just fell a little short.”
