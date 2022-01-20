Wildwood Catholic girls continue to shoot the lights out

The Crusaders’ game plan was to stop Hammonton standout Emma Peretti, who entered averaging 26.5 points per game. She scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds Thursday, her seventh double-double of the season.

Wildwood Catholic defeated Hammonton 69-43 on Dec. 22. DiPatri said his team rebounded better Thursday compared to their last meeting with the Blue Devils.

Casiello scored 10 for the Crusaders. McCabe added eight points. Murphy scored seven, and Ava Vogdes added two.

“I’m really proud of my teammates. It’s hard to beat a team twice, especially a team as good as Hammonton,” says Mikulski, who added the team needs to maintain this confidence level and type of shooting. “But we did that. I think we did really well.”

Hammonton coach Mike Velardi noted his team was down 24-7 after the first quarter when they met the Crusaders in December. But the Blue Devils started faster Thursday, and were only down five at the half.

“But we just couldn’t muster up enough offense to keep it where we wanted to,” Velardi said. “Credit to (Wildwood Catholic). They have good shooters. We just couldn’t get enough going to beat them.”