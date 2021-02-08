Wildwood Catholic girls coach Steve DiPatri gets 500th win: Roundup

The Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team beat host Lower Cape May Regional 60-23 Monday to give Crusaders coach Steve DiPatri his 500th career win. DiPatri’s career record is 500-137.
“It hasn’t hit me yet,” said DiPatri, 51. “Tonight was about trying to make the 2020-21 team better. We had a short ceremony later.
“It makes me think of all the great wins and the great people I’ve known in the 24 years of coaching, 16 at Sacred Heart and now eight at Wildwood Catholic. Life moves so fast, but I remember all the games we played and all the great people I’ve known. You have to take time to enjoy the people and the relationships.”
Marianna Papazoglou led all scorers with 20 points for Wildwood Catholic, including 12 in the first quarter. Wildwood Catholic (4-1) is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Carly Murphy added nine points and Xiomara Walker had eight. For Lower Cape May, Lindsay Holden scored 14 points.
WCA 19 18 12 11 — 60
LCM 9 3 7 4 — 23
No. 4 Ocean City 39, Atlantic City 37
Avery Jackson led with 15 points and Marlee Brestle scored 11 to lead visiting O.C. (2-3), which is ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11. Stephanie Carey added nine points, and Ayanna Morton had four.
For Atlantic City (1-3), Sasha Lemons scored 13 points and Cornysha Davis had 10 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Sanai Garrison-Macon added six points, Bryn Swift contributed four points, Claire Kelly had three and Zashirah Jackson had one.
Ocean City 11 7 12 9 — 39
Atlantic City 10 8 6 13 — 37
No. 1 Middle Township 56, Cape May Tech 26
Middle’s Jada Elston and Kate Herlihy each scored nine points in the first quarter. The Panthers (5-0) are top-ranked in The Press Elite 11. Elston finished with 19 points and Herlihy had 17. Kylie Graham and Kylee Rothmel each added six points. For visiting Cape May Tech (1-4), Kennedy Campbell led with 20 points, and Izzy Schmucker and Alyssa Gery each had three.
Middle 21 8 19 10 — 56
CMT 2 7 4 13 — 26
Sinai Christian 63, Atlantic Christian 50
Gigi Gamble scored 18 and Zoe Boston had 15 for Sinai Christian Academy (5-2).
Sydney Pearson topped Atlantic Christian (2-3) with 16 points and had 13 rebounds. Shelby Einwechter scored 14 points, and Liv Chapman had 12 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Cristen Winkel added six points, seven assists and three steals, Chloe Vogel had seven rebounds and Evangelina Kim had two points.
AC 9 8 15 18 — 50
Sinai 20 13 13 15 — 63
Boys basketball
No. 8 Wild. Catholic 58, Lower Cape May Reg. 41
Wildwood Catholic’s Martin Anguelov led all scorers with 20 points.
Nick Montalbano added 13 for the Crusaders (3-2), who are No. 8 in the Elite 11.
DaSean Lopez and David Zarfati scored seven apiece. For Lower, Mackey Bonner scored 11 points, Archie Lawler eight points and Jordan Pierce had six.
LCM 11 9 3 18 — 41
WCA 8 18 22 10 — 58
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
020921_spt_ocbb
Contact: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.