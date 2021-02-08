Wildwood Catholic girls coach Steve DiPatri gets 500th win: Roundup

The Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team beat host Lower Cape May Regional 60-23 Monday to give Crusaders coach Steve DiPatri his 500th career win. DiPatri’s career record is 500-137.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” said DiPatri, 51. “Tonight was about trying to make the 2020-21 team better. We had a short ceremony later.

“It makes me think of all the great wins and the great people I’ve known in the 24 years of coaching, 16 at Sacred Heart and now eight at Wildwood Catholic. Life moves so fast, but I remember all the games we played and all the great people I’ve known. You have to take time to enjoy the people and the relationships.”

Marianna Papazoglou led all scorers with 20 points for Wildwood Catholic, including 12 in the first quarter. Wildwood Catholic (4-1) is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Carly Murphy added nine points and Xiomara Walker had eight. For Lower Cape May, Lindsay Holden scored 14 points.

WCA 19 18 12 11 — 60

LCM 9 3 7 4 — 23

No. 4 Ocean City 39, Atlantic City 37