Wildwood Catholic girls basketball coach Steve DiPatri nearing 500 wins

DiPatri uses several methods to build team togetherness. They engage in light-hearted activities, such as wearing ugly Christmas sweaters to holiday tournament games. They attend a team camp each summer, hold pasta parties and attend Mass as a team. DiPatri also credited Wildwood Catholic assistants Kate Caruso, Caitlin McMullan and Fran St. John for helping build that chemistry.

“He has a soft heart,” Wildwood Catholic standout senior forward Marianna Papazoglou said. “Once he finds a player that he loves, he stays with them for life.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DiPatri grew up in Collingswood and played for Collingswood High School. He comes from a family of coaches. His uncle, the late Art DiPatri, is one of South Jersey’s most accomplished coaches with more than 300 career wins, most of them with the Paul VI boys team. Steve DiPatri caught the coaching bug in the seventh grade when his older brother Joe coached the Gloucester Catholic freshmen boys team.

“I would go to practice with him,” DiPatri said. “I would share practice plans and strategy with him. I would go to my uncle’s games. You would see the lifestyle. It was something that interested me right away.”