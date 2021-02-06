Wildwood Catholic girls basketball coach Steve DiPatri nearing 500 wins

Life and basketball has moved fast for Steve DiPatri.
It doesn’t seem all that long ago that former Bridgeton High School athletic director Kay Ballinger was twisting his arm to become the Bulldogs’ junior varsity girls basketball coach.
Now, he stands on the verge of a milestone.
Now at Wildwood Catholic Academy, he is poised to become just the third Press-area girls basketball coach with at least 500 career wins. DiPatri, 51, enters Monday night’s game against Lower Cape May Regional with a 499-137 record. The late Southern Regional coach Kathy Snyder won 547 games. Dave Troiano retired as the Wildwood girls coach after the 2017 season with a South Jersey record 682 victories.
“When I graduated high school, my mom (the late Mary Ann DiPatri) said to me, as you get older time is going to go faster,” DiPatri said. “In the time that I’ve coached, I started when I was 27, you just look back and there’s so many great memories of kids, people, adults, athletic directors, refs, coaches. It’s been a fantastic 24 years.”
DiPatri emphasizes preparation. He sends players detailed scouting reports through Google Classroom. His teams at Wildwood Catholic and his previous tenure at the now-closed Sacred Heart are known for their unselfish style of play and team chemistry.
DiPatri uses several methods to build team togetherness. They engage in light-hearted activities, such as wearing ugly Christmas sweaters to holiday tournament games. They attend a team camp each summer, hold pasta parties and attend Mass as a team. DiPatri also credited Wildwood Catholic assistants Kate Caruso, Caitlin McMullan and Fran St. John for helping build that chemistry.
“He has a soft heart,” Wildwood Catholic standout senior forward Marianna Papazoglou said. “Once he finds a player that he loves, he stays with them for life.”
DiPatri grew up in Collingswood and played for Collingswood High School. He comes from a family of coaches. His uncle, the late Art DiPatri, is one of South Jersey’s most accomplished coaches with more than 300 career wins, most of them with the Paul VI boys team. Steve DiPatri caught the coaching bug in the seventh grade when his older brother Joe coached the Gloucester Catholic freshmen boys team.
“I would go to practice with him,” DiPatri said. “I would share practice plans and strategy with him. I would go to my uncle’s games. You would see the lifestyle. It was something that interested me right away.”
But it wasn’t until Ballinger suggested he coach the Bridgeton girls that DiPatri began his career. At the time, DiPatri was an untenured Bridgeton teacher and had almost no choice but to accept Ballinger’s offer.
“I kind of went kicking and screaming,” he said. “I gave it a shot and loved it.”
DiPatri became the Sacred Heart girls coach in 1997. He turned the tiny Vineland school into a perennial power, winning the state Non-Public B championship in 2003 and 2005 and the Cape-Atlantic League title in 2012. His time at Sacred Heart ended when the school closed in the spring of 2013.
“I’m still in contact with a lot of those players,” DiPatri said. “It was a great, fantastic ride. We were such an integral part of the school and community. We’ve incorporated many of those program-building techniques into Wildwood Catholic.”
DiPatri was named the Wildwood Catholic girls coach a few weeks after Sacred Heart’s closing was announced. Ever since he became the Crusaders’ coach, he’s spent a lot of time in his car listening to Bruce Springsteen on satellite radio. He lives in Vineland, works for the Bridgeton School District as a curriculum supervisor and coaches in North Wildwood. DiPatri just bought a BMW and gave his 2014 Honda Accord with 170,000 miles on it to his 18-year-old daughter, Madison.
Basketball is very much about family for DiPatri. His wife, Robin, runs the Crusaders’ social media accounts. Before every game during the national anthem, Steve DiPatri says a prayer for guidance to his mother and father, Joseph, who is also deceased.
DiPatri says he lives his life day-to-day and sees himself continuing to coach as long as he’s healthy, but he never forgets what his mother told him about the passage of time.
“I would have never imagined 27 years (after starting coaching), I would still be doing this,” DiPatri said. “But you blink your eyes and time goes, and when you have kids that are committed to your program and committed to you as a person, that loyalty is important. That is why I stayed so long at Sacred Heart and now why I’ve been at Wildwood Catholic.”
