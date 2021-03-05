Wildwood beats Overbrook for 14th straight win, first postseason title since 1979

“It’s a strange year, an odd year, but the Tri-County did something really good,” McCracken said.

Friday’s fast-paced game was played before a socially distant but enthusiastic group of Wildwood friends and family. The fans chanted “Defense!” and banged the bleachers during the second half.

Overbrook (13-2) built leads of 16-4 and 20-7 in the first quarter. Wildwood closed the quarter with a 12-3 run to stabilize the game and cut the deficit to four. Miles began that stretch with a 3-pointer. McNeal finished it with a conventional 3-point play.

“That was the pivotal moment of the game,” Fynes said. “We called timeout and said, ‘We’re not going to let somebody come into this gym and wipe us out like that.’ We came out of that timeout and we were a completely different team.”

Wildwood’s energy and intensity wore on Overbrook as the game progressed.

McNeal scored seven straight Wildwood points in the third quarter to give the Warriors a 43-40 lead with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left in the period. They never trailed again.

“I had to step up and be a leader,” McNeal said. “I’m the biggest dude on the floor. No one should be getting more rebounds.”