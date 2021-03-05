Wildwood beats Overbrook for 14th straight win, first postseason title since 1979

WILDWOOD – The Wildwood High School boys basketball team fell behind by double digits during the first quarter of the Tri-County Conference Bracket A title game Friday night.
“We had to wake up and realize we were playing for a championship,” senior Omarian McNeal said.
The 6-foot-6 McNeal woke the Warriors up with his relentless rebounding and strong play in the lane.
He scored 24 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and blocked three shots as second-seeded Wildwood beat fourth-seeded Overbrook 67-58 to win the title. It’s the first time the Warriors won a postseason tournament in 42 years.
“This is the best feeling,” McNeal said. “This is what we wanted since day one. We wanted to win a championship.”
Three players scored all but three of the Warriors’ points. Senior guard Diante Miles scored 24, and senior swingman Seamus Fynes contributed 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
Wildwood (14-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. The Warriors finished the season with 14 straight wins.
“Our kids were scrappy and tough and really deserving,” coach Scott McCracken said.
The Tri-County Conference is the only South Jersey league to hold a championship tournament in this pandemic-abbreviated season. The new coronavirus led to the cancellation of the Cape-Atlantic League and state tournaments. The Tri-County separated its 21 teams into three brackets. The A Bracket was for the league championship.
“It’s a strange year, an odd year, but the Tri-County did something really good,” McCracken said.
Friday’s fast-paced game was played before a socially distant but enthusiastic group of Wildwood friends and family. The fans chanted “Defense!” and banged the bleachers during the second half.
Overbrook (13-2) built leads of 16-4 and 20-7 in the first quarter. Wildwood closed the quarter with a 12-3 run to stabilize the game and cut the deficit to four. Miles began that stretch with a 3-pointer. McNeal finished it with a conventional 3-point play.
“That was the pivotal moment of the game,” Fynes said. “We called timeout and said, ‘We’re not going to let somebody come into this gym and wipe us out like that.’ We came out of that timeout and we were a completely different team.”
Wildwood’s energy and intensity wore on Overbrook as the game progressed.
McNeal scored seven straight Wildwood points in the third quarter to give the Warriors a 43-40 lead with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left in the period. They never trailed again.
“I had to step up and be a leader,” McNeal said. “I’m the biggest dude on the floor. No one should be getting more rebounds.”
Miles made sure the lead held up. He scored Wildwood’s first seven points of the fourth quarter. Miles picked up a loose ball, drove and scored to put the Warriors up 60-53 with 4:37 left.
The game’s final moments were emotional for the Warriors. The seniors left the game to standing ovations. Fynes knelt and slapped the Warriors logo at center court before leaving.
“I can’t even explain it,” Fynes said. “I’m just speechless. Me and Diante Miles have been playing basketball with each other since the fourth grade and dreaming of this moment forever.”
Wildwood is a basketball town, and the Warriors are a basketball school. But it had been a long time since they had a victory as big as Friday’s. They are one of the state’s smallest public schools with an enrollment of around 300.
Wildwood hadn’t won a postseason championship tournament since it captured the South Jersey Group I championship in 1979.
“There’s a lot of history in this place,” McCracken said. “A lot of great players played here in the past. This puts us back on the map. At least, we got a championship. I’m proud of this school. I’m glad that I coach here, and I love these kids.”
Overbrook 23 10 14 11 — 58
Wildwood 19 15 19 14 – 67
OB – Johnson 7, Hornsby 18, Haywood 7, Rawls 17, Juanico 9
WW – Hans 0, Troiano1, McNeal 24, Fynes 16, Miles 24, Claudio 2, Roberts 0
