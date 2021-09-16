Wildcats rally in girls volleyball: Thursday's high school roundup

The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team rallied to beat visiting Barnegat 2-1 in a Shore Conference match on Thursday. The Wildcats won with scores of 16-25, 25-23 and 25-20.

Olivia Benson led Pinelands (3-1) with eight kills and had 12 digs and five service points. Caitlyn Downes had 18 digs, eight service points and four aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn added 13 assists, and Bailey Lawrence had four digs, 12 assists and four service points. Cattleya Sturies had eight service points. Barnegat fell to 4-2.

Hammonton 2, Middle Township 1: Hammonton (2-2) won with set scores of 25-23, 23-25 and 25-14. Kylie Lipstas led with seven kills. Cara Rivera had six and Yasvi Patel had five. Gina McBrearty had 15 assists. Tiffany Paretti had 12 assists, three digs and seven service points.

BOYS SOCCER

Middle Township 6, Cape May Tech 0: The visiting Panthers (3-0-1) scored five goals in the first half. Eddie Hirsh scored a goal and had one assist. Vincent Povino, Steven Berrodin, Austin Carr, Landon Osmundsen and Jason Campbell added a goal apiece. Xander Hardin had three assists. Devon Bock and Ryan Franchville each had save to combine on the shutout. Lucas Gehring had eight saves for Tech (0-2).