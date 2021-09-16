Wildcats rally in girls volleyball: Thursday's high school roundup

The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team rallied to beat visiting Barnegat 2-1 in a Shore Conference match on Thursday. The Wildcats won with scores of 16-25, 25-23 and 25-20.
Olivia Benson led Pinelands (3-1) with eight kills and had 12 digs and five service points. Caitlyn Downes had 18 digs, eight service points and four aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn added 13 assists, and Bailey Lawrence had four digs, 12 assists and four service points. Cattleya Sturies had eight service points. Barnegat fell to 4-2.
Hammonton 2, Middle Township 1: Hammonton (2-2) won with set scores of 25-23, 23-25 and 25-14. Kylie Lipstas led with seven kills. Cara Rivera had six and Yasvi Patel had five. Gina McBrearty had 15 assists. Tiffany Paretti had 12 assists, three digs and seven service points.
BOYS SOCCER
Middle Township 6, Cape May Tech 0: The visiting Panthers (3-0-1) scored five goals in the first half. Eddie Hirsh scored a goal and had one assist. Vincent Povino, Steven Berrodin, Austin Carr, Landon Osmundsen and Jason Campbell added a goal apiece. Xander Hardin had three assists. Devon Bock and Ryan Franchville each had save to combine on the shutout. Lucas Gehring had eight saves for Tech (0-2).
Gloucester Tech 3, Cumberland Regional 0: Carson Widmer, Ryan Campisi and David Shableski each scored for host Gloucester Tech (2-2). Cumberland's Joe Santiago had 10 saves. Tech goalies Jacob Michels and Evan Pavelik combined for five saves for the win.
Lacey Township 7, Donovan Catholic 0: The host Lions (3-0) led 3-0 at halftime and had seven different scorers in the game. Bryan Cardoso had a goal and two assists, and Ethan Riley and Logan Gross each had a goal and an assist. For Donovan Catholic (1-3), Harrison Hopkins made 20 saves.
Wildwood 2, Gloucester Catholic 0: Javier Delao and Tyler Brown each scored one goal. Wildwood's (3-1) Alessandro Sanzone made four saves and earned the shutout. Colin Murphy made 14 saves for Gloucester Catholic (0-3-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Wildwood 3, Gloucester Catholic 1: Kaydence Oakley scored two goals for visiting Wildwood (2-1) and she assisted on a goal by Sophia Wilbur. Maya Benichou and Wilbur also had assists. Sinaia Stroman-Hills had nine saves for the win. Natalia Barrera had a goal for the Rams (0-4), and Molly Clancy made four stops.
Pilgrim Academy 4, Atlantic Christian 0: Addison Smith had two goals for the host Pioneers, and Maddie Clemente and Bella Parise each scored once. Dyna Stieman recorded the shutout with five saves. Taylor Sutton made nine saves for Atlantic Christian.
Holy Spirit 4, Wildwood Catholic 2: The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Ella Petrosh scored three goals. Hailey Mastro scored one. Morgan Keil made five saves. No further information was available.
