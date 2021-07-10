Who is The Press High School Female Athlete of the Year?

“She’s one of those kids who would literally be good at anything she chose to do,” Middle girls basketball coach John Leahy said. “She has a natural competitiveness. It’s pretty amazing to think of the commitment you have to make to be a great athlete, and then you add the academic side of it, it’s pretty remarkable.”

Herlihy will continue her basketball career at Rowan University. This is the fifth time in the past 11 years a Middle Township girl has been Athlete of the Year. Kelsey McCusker won in 2011, Bridget Ruskey in 2016 and 2017 and Kira Sides last year.

In a telephone interview Thursday, Herlihy discussed several topics, including why Middle seems to have so many talented female athletes.

On growing up as the youngest in the family

I hated it, but I think it honestly made me a better athlete because I was constantly playing against older people. I was getting beat all the time. I would play basketball with them, and they would just post me up or stuff me every time. Honestly, it just made me stronger, I think.

On her decision to attend Rowan