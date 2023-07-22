The moment never seems too big for Cohen Cook.

It doesn’t matter if the rising Mainland Regional High School senior is on the football field, basketball court, baseball diamond or has a Rubik’s Cube in his hands.

Cook always seems able to see a few moves ahead. Cook helped the Mustangs win the Central Jersey Group IV football title, the baseball team win the South Jersey Group III championship and the basketball team win 24 games.

He is The Press 2022-23 Male Athlete of the Year.

“He sees plays that other players don’t,” Mainland boys basketball coach Dan Williams said. “He has this really weird sixth sense. Physically, he’s pretty gifted, but he gets to things quicker than everyone because he sees things about to happen. He’s got vision that I don’t think anyone else I’ve coached has had.”

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver, running back and defensive back, Cook scored two touchdowns as Mainland beat Middletown South 34-24 in the C.J. Group IV title game last fall. He threw a complete game as the Mustangs beat Delsea Regional to win the S.J. Group III baseball championship this past spring.

Cook admitted to some nerves in these situations, although it would be impossible to tell from his stoic demeanor on the field.

“I get a little nervous,” he said, “but I try not to show that. I stay composed. I stay calm and just try to play my game.”

Cook lets his play do the talking. Speaking to reporters after games has never been his favorite thing.

“The guys say he’s somewhat more talkative in the locker room,” Williams said, “but even with the guys he’s not the most chatty one by any means. He’s pretty quiet most of the time.”

Cook comes from an athletic family. His older brother Jake, 21, was a football and basketball standout at Mainland.

“I followed in his footsteps a lot,” Cohen said. “He’s one of the reasons why I push myself to be the best I can be. He went pretty hard on me. He didn’t make it easy.”

Cook enjoys the grind of the three-sport season.

“I just like competing all year-round,” he said. “It’s fun for me. People tell me to keep playing all three. They say that’s the best thing I can do.”

He says his favorite sport is basketball, followed by football.

“Basketball is faster,” Cook said. “Something is always going on.”

Big hopes for 2023-24

Plenty will be expected of Cook and the Mustangs throughout upcoming school year. The Mustangs are expected to contend for sectional titles in football, basketball and baseball in 2023-24.

“I’m really excited,” Cook said. “I think we can win it all in all three sports. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

As for his Rubik’s Cube prowess, Cook began solving it a couple of years ago. He can usually solve it in a minute. His best time was about 30 seconds. Cook’s approach to solving the cube is the same as his approach to sports.

“You just anticipate,” he said. “I always try to be ready for what’s going to happen next.”