Emma Peretti didn’t let the pandemic stop the start of her high school track and field career.

She was a Hammonton freshman in 2020, when COVID-19 canceled the spring sports season.

But Peretti still participated in virtual track and field meets via video. She and her family videoed her throwing the discus at Hammonton Middle School and submitted it to national meets. Peretti eventually broke the Hammonton girls freshman discus record without any high school training or coaching.

“That’s an example of how she’s willing to go above and beyond every single day,” girls track and field coach Michelle Wolosky said.

That determination carried Peretti through her Blue Devils career.

A soccer, basketball and track and field standout, she is The Press 2022-23 Female Athlete of the Year.

“Every day was just exciting,” Peretti said. “For me, it was important that I made the most of every single day. Every day was just be better, get better, do what I have to do to help the team win. Before you know it, four years go by and now you’re looking back on everything.”

The 5-foot-11 Peretti played goalie in soccer and made at least 100 saves for three straight seasons. She finished her basketball career with 1,473 career points and 1,045 career rebounds. This spring, Peretti won the state Group III shot put championship. Peretti will continue her education and track and field career at Yale University.

“Athletes like her don’t come around that often,” Wolosky said. “She excels in three sports. She could have gone to college and competed in any of the three sports.”

Three-sport high school athletes are getting tougher and tougher to find. Many choose to specialize in one sport. What made Peretti different?

“I’ve always been used to growing up going from sport to sport to sport,” Peretti said. “As the seasons changed, the sports changed. I just grew up doing that and never thought to change it. It was nice having that change every season. Each sport means something different to me.”

Peretti contributed more to her teams than just saves, baskets, rebounds and throws. She’s outgoing, with no shortage of enthusiasm.

“She’s a great example and role model for the younger girls,” Wolosky said. “She’s always doing what’s right. She will speak up when she needs to but always in a positive way.”

Peretti’s senior year was not without adversity, however. She hyperextended her right knee and fractured her kneecap in the first quarter of a January basketball game against Holy Spirit. The injury caused her to miss the last month of the basketball season.

“Doctors said I was very lucky I didn’t tear my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament),” she said.

Peretti stayed around the team, rehabilitating the injury at Atlantic Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy in Hammonton after practices.

“Being around not only helped the team cope with what happened but helped me cope as well,” she said. “An unexpected injury like that … I had to deal with, ‘Wow, I’m never going to step foot on the basketball court to play again.’”

Peretti was healthy enough for the start of the outdoor track and field season.

She didn’t plan it, but her Hammonton sports career came to an ideal ending. She won the state Group III shot put championship with a personal-best put of 39 feet. It was her first outdoor state championship.

She planned to compete at the Meet of Champions, but thunderstorms postponed that meet. It was rescheduled for the same day as the Hammonton graduation. Peretti chose to attend her graduation.

“That (the state championships) was my very last track meet, and I didn’t know it at the time,” she said. “It was a happy ending to my track season without me even knowing it. I was happy I was able to go out on a winning note. That’s a feeling I’m never going to forget.”