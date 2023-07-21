A look at the other top candidates who were considered for the honor:
Lotzeir Brooks
Millville rising junior
Brooks was The Press Football Player of the Year last fall and is one of the nation’s top college recruits. The wide receiver/defensive back led Millville to the state Group IV championship. He caught 69 passes for 1,089 yards and 14 TDs. He also rushed for two TDs. Brooks also made 47 tackles and intercepted two passes, returning one for a TD. Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and Rutgers are among the colleges that have offered Brooks scholarships.
Sean Burns
Holy Spirit senior
Football, swimming and lacrosse
Burns quarterbacked the Spartans, throwing for 3,125 yards and 29 touchdowns. In lacrosse, he scored 25 goals and 18 assists.
DJ Germann
Egg Harbor Township senior
Football, basketball and track and field
Germann was The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading the Eagles to the South Jersey Group IV and Cape-Atlantic League championships. He averaged 16.5 points, 4.03 rebounds and 3.5 assists and finished with 1,263 career points. This spring, Germann finished second in the 100-meter dash at the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV track and field championships.
Fabian Gonzalez
Southern Regional senior
Indoor and outdoor track and field
Gonzalez is one of the best throwers in state history. He was The Press Male Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year. He won the discus at the Ocean County, Shore Conference, South Jersey and state Group IV championships, Meet of Champions and New Balance National Outdoor Championships. He also won the shot put at the Ocean County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships.
During the indoor season, Gonzalez won the South Jersey and state Group IV shot put championships.
Kenny Smith
Hammonton rising junior
Football and basketball
The running back rushed 221 times for 1,670 yards and 21 TDs last fall. He also caught two TD passes. In basketball, Smith made 51 3-pointers and averaged 21.3 points.
