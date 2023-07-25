Sophia Curtis

Ocean City rising senior

Indoor and outdoor track and field

Curtis was The Press indoor and outdoor Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

At the indoor track Meet of Champions, she won the South Jersey Group III 55-meter hurdles championship and finished second in the triple jump. In the outdoor season, she won three state Group III titles and two S.J. Group III championships. Curtis won the triple jump at the Meet of Champions and earned All-American status when she finished sixth in the 400 hurdles at the New Balance National Championships.

Leah Howard

Millville senior

Track and field

Howard is one of the country’s top javelin throwers. She won the Meet of Champions after also finishing first at the Cumberland County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. Howard’s personal-best throw of 163-1 is the second best in CAL history. She will continue her education and track and field career at Texas Tech University.

Macie Jacquet

St. Joseph senior

Field hockey and softball

Jacquet led the Wildcats to the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference field hockey title with 20 goals and 18 assists. In softball, she played catcher and led the Wildcats to the state Non-Public B championship. Jacquet batted .398 with 28 runs scored and 19 stolen bases.

Macie McCracken

Wildwood rising junior

Cross country, basketball and track and field

McCracken led Wildwood to the South Jersey Group I basketball final. She averaged 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. She has scored 1,078 career points.

McCracken also won the Cape May County cross country championship. In outdoor track, she finished third in the 1,600-meter run at the Cape May County Championships and fourth in the 3,200 at the Tri-County Conference Championships.

Quanirah Montague

Atlantic City senior

Basketball

Montague led the Vikings to the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV finals. She was The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The Mississippi State recruit averaged 17.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. She finished with 1,006 career points.