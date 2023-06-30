Tre Carano doesn’t say much.

“In two years of coaching him,” Buena Regional High School coach Tom Carney said, “if we said 40 words to each other, that would be a lot.”

That’s OK.

The shortstop’s game needs very little embellishment. The leadoff hitter led Buena to the South Jersey Group I championship and the Cape-Atlantic League and state Group I finals. The bridge-year student batted .443 with 42 runs scored, 26 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

Carano is The Press Player of the Year.

“The whole season really felt like a dream,” Carano said. “Just going out there and play baseball again. It really felt good.”

More than anything, Carano valued the relationship he had with his teammates.

“The most memorable thing for me was just playing baseball with the guys I’ve been playing with for so long,” he said. “The chemistry we’ve built through the years is just crazy. It showed on the field.”

Carney described Carano as an anchor for the Buena defense.

“He controlled everything,” the coach said. “Ran all the pickoff plays. He was the quarterback.”

Carano plans to attend Atlantic County Community College on a New Jersey Stars scholarship. He’s not sure if he wants to continue his baseball career.

Carano agrees he doesn’t talk much. In an era in which baseball players often spend a game chanting back and forth across the field at each other, Carney was just fine with the fact that Carano was a player of few words.

“It was a pleasure to watch a kid who showed up and gave you his best every single day,” Carney said.

Team of the Year

Carney felt is Buena Regional team had to win this season.

The Chiefs finished 27-4, won the South Jersey Group I title and reached the Cape-Atlantic League and state Group I finals. Buena finished ranked No. 3 in the Press Elite 11 and is The Press Team of the Year.

Buena attracted attention around the state, not all of it positive, because it featured six bridge-year seniors under a program designed to ensure that New Jersey high school students were not shortchanged by the pandemic, the entire 2020 season having been canceled.

The bridge year program allowed students who graduated in 2021 and 2022 to defer graduation for one year to participate in an additional year of academic courses and extracurricular activities following their senior year. The Buena players took classes at Atlantic Cape Community College.

“It was a pressure-packed thing for these guys to come back and take advantage of the bridge year,” Carney said. “They had to win. There was no other avenue. They were already going to get ripped for doing it. If we didn’t have the success we did have, it would have meant absolute failure.

“They had an opportunity (with the bridge year). They took advantage of it. I’m glad they did, and I’m glad we were able to play at the level we were.”

The success of the Buena baseball team gave a boost to the school’s entire athletic department. The school has seen its enrollment drop the past few years. Buena has gone from one of the largest South Jersey Group II schools to the smaller Group I. The Chiefs have lost students to other public and private schools in Atlantic County.

“Hopefully, by us having success it promotes interest in the school,” Carney said. “Whatever sport, you saw kids from Buena can win again.”

Coach of the Year

Mainland Regional began the postseason with a 9-13 record.

Three weeks later, the Mustangs were unexpectedly South Jersey Group III champions and in the state Group III final.

Mainland's Billy Kern is The Press Coach of the Year.

The Mustangs finished 14-14. They beat Delsea Regional 6-4 in the S.J. final, Middletown North 6-4 in the state semifinal and lost to Morris Knolls 9-3 in the state championship game.

“We had wins throughout the year against top-10 teams in South Jersey that made us believe the ability was always in there,” Kern said. “We just needed our confidence to catch up with our talent. I’m proud of our players’ resilience, competitiveness and willingness to support and trust each other even when the record was not matching our preseason goals.”

Kern took over the Mainland program in 2012. He has led the Mustangs to three South Jersey titles and one state championship.

“Any coaching award is recognition that is shared with our talented players, a hardworking coaching staff, supportive administration, my loving family and the local youth programs that do a great job of teaching baseball,” Kern said. “We will continue to work hard to put a product on the field that Mustangs both past and present can be proud of.”