What to know about the high school baseball and softball seasons

BASEBALL
Who is ranked in The Press preseason baseball Elite 11?
11. Holy Spirit (19-9): Defending state Non-Public B champion.
10. Audubon (13-7): Traditional Colonial Conference power
9. Paul VI (13-7): South Jersey Non-Public A semifinalist
8. Shawnee (13-6): South Jersey Group IV contender
7. Williamstown (21-4): South Jersey Group IV runner-up
6. Jackson Memorial (18-8): South Jersey Group IV semifinalist.
5. Egg Harbor Township (19-5): South Jersey Group IV contender
4. Ocean City (20-7): Defending state Group III champion.
3. Bishop Eustace (21-1): Defending Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic champion.
2. Gloucester Catholic (22-4): South Jersey Non-Public B runner-up
1. St. Augustine Prep (23-7): Defending South Jersey Non-Public A champions.
High school baseball team by team preview: What is your team's outlook this season?
CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE
American Division
ACIT
Coach: Erich Wolf
Last season’s record: 4-16-1
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: Wolf takes over as head coach. ACIT has some veterans, most notably senior pitcher/infielder Sean Kellerman, but will have plenty of sophomores and freshmen in the lineup. Wolf said the veterans and newcomers must quickly jell together.
Atlantic City
Coach: Brent Bean
Last season’s record: 4-18
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Vikings will feature a solid defense up the middle. Senior catcher Drew Storr is a four-year starter, who batted .412 last season. Senior infielder/pitcher Augustine Lynch is also a four-year starter.
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Bryan Carmichael
Last season’s record: 19-5
2022 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Eagles reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals last season and should again be one of South Jersey’s top teams with nine starters back. Junior pitcher/first baseman Justin Sweeney has committed to Rutgers. He batted .356 and was 5-1 on the mound with 56 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings last season. Junior pitcher Cameron Flukey is a Coastal Carolina recruit with a fastball in the low 90s.
Hammonton
Coach: Gregg Silvesti
Last season’s record: 13-8
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Blue Devils return six starters and should be solid defensively. Junior infielder Drew Haines scored 21 runs and batted .379 last season. Sophomore pitchers Lucas Guerrier and Jamison McNally both got valuable experience as freshmen last season.
Millville
Coach: Dan Fimiani
Last season’s record: 14-7
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Senior catcher Gavin Shapiro, who led the Thunderbolts with 19 RBIs last season, will wear Mike Trout’s No. 1 jersey this season. Outfielder Wayne Hill batted .488 with 16 RBIs and eight stolen bases last season.
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Mike Bylone
Last season’s record: 23-7
2022 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: Bylone begins his 14th season with 275 career wins. The Hermits are the defending South Jersey Non-Public A champion and have been to five consecutive state finals. St. Augustine should again be one of the state’s top teams. Senior middle infielder Ryan Taylor led the team with 38 hits last season. Senior shortstop/pitcher Ryan Weingartner struck 27 in 19 2/3 innings and had a 0.36 ERA last season. Senior outfielders Kyle Neri and Josiah Ragsdale each knocked in 24 runs last season.
Vineland
Coach: Kyle Jones
Last season’s record: 9-9
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Vineland’s strength is pitching and defense. Senior infielder Alex Rodriguez, who has committed to West Virgina Wesleyan, batted .417 with 10 stolen bases last season. Junior infielder/pitcher Xavier Cortez struck out 25 batters in 16 1/3 innings last season.
National Division
Absegami
Coach: Junior Mejia
Last season’s record: 3-13
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: Mejia, a former Atlantic City standout, takes over the program. He says the Braves have potential but lack experience. Senior shortstop/pitcher Andrew Baldino and senior first baseman/pitcher Krish Sheth are players to watch.
Cedar Creek
Coach: Ryan Flannery
Last season’s record: 10-8
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Pirates will feature seven seniors but also will rely on some talented sophomores. Senior pitcher Christian Coppola underwent Tommy John surgery as a sophomore but returned to strike out 38 batters in 28 2/3 innings last season. He has committed to Rutgers and with a fastball in the low 90s should be one of South Jersey’s top pitchers. Senior pitcher Nathan Kennedy is headed to Felician University.
Holy Spirit
Coach: Steve Normane
Last season’s record: 19-9
Prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Spartans are the defending state Non-Public B champions. Spirit is young but talented and will feature a few outstanding veterans. Senior center fielder Trevor Cohen has committed to Rutgers University. Senior third baseman Ryan Spina batted .368 last season. Senior left-handed pitcher Donovan Patten closed three of Spirit’s four playoff wins last season.
Mainland Regional
Coach: Billy Kern
Last season’s record: 23-4
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: Mustangs will feature a deep offense. Senior catcher Cole Campbell has committed to NJIT and batted .437 with 28 RBIs. Left-handed pitcher Will Hoover finished 6-1 last season. Sophomore center fielder Christian Elliott started every game as a freshman.
Oakcrest
Coach: John Commander
Last season’s record: 10-13
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Falcons return seven starters and feature a solid lineup but will struggle with pitching depth. Senior first baseman/designated hitter Gavin Healy batted .459 with six home runs and 33 RBIs last season.
Ocean City
Coach: Andrew Bristol
Last season’s record: 20-6
2022 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Red Raiders are the defending state Group III champions. Ocean City must replace seven starters but will rely on some talented pitchers. Senior right hander Tommy Finnegan has committed to St. John’s University. He had a 1.40 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 25 innings last season. Junior pitcher Duke McCarron is committed to Maryland and had a 0.73 ERA last season.
St. Joseph Academy
Coach: Nick Core
Last season’s record: 17-6
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Wildcats will rely on brothers Cohl and Ty Mercado. Cohl, a senior outfielder who has committed to Boston College, batted .600 with 24 RBIs and 17 stolen bases last season. Ty, a sophomore shortstop and pitcher, batted .487 with 23 RBIs last season.
United Division
Bridgeton
Coach: Mike Valella
Last season’s record: 5-14
2022 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Bridgeton is trying to win at least five games for the first third straight season since 2004-06. Bridgeton returns eight players. Senior catcher/pitcher/center fielder Cameron Dunkle led the Bulldogs in on-base percentage (.453) and stolen bases (17).
Buena Regional
Coach: Tom Carney
Last season’s record: 8-13
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: Carney, a veteran South Jersey coach with 374 career wins, takes over the Buena program. The Chiefs have plenty of potential. Senior shortstop Tre Carano batted .390 last season. Junior catcher Ryley Betts batted .304. Senior Joe Kurtz is a pitcher to watch.
Cape May Tech
Coach: Samuel Picketts
Last season’s record: 8-13
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: This is Picketts first season as head coach. The Hawks return six starters and have some pitching depth. Sophomore Tanner Oliva batted .308 and had a 3.75 ERA as a freshman. Seniors Tyler McDaniel (34 strikeouts in 31 innings) and Nate Archbold (27 strikeouts in 23 innings) are also quality arms.
Lower Cape May
Coach: Ryan Slaney
Last season’s record: 5-15
2022 prediction:Building
Outlook: Lower Cape May will rely on its defense. The Caper Tigers return seven starters and will rely on senior class led by John Roach (second base/pitcher) and Evan Golden (Pitcher/utility).
Middle Township
Coach: Chris Branigan
Last season’s record: 7-18
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Panthers will rely on a core of experienced seniors. Senior outfielder/pitcher Mike Adelizzi batted .429 last season. Senior infielder/pitcher Ryan Gallagher batted .451 with 20 stolen bases last season.
Pleasantville
Coach: Matthew Zachariades
Last season’s record: 0-12
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Greyhounds return six starters and rely on pitching and speed. Joe Gutierrez (SS/P) and Adonis Diaz (C/P) provide senior leadership.
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Zach Grigioni
Last season’s record: 8-12
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Colts will rely on their pitching. Junior Connor Bonham struck out 24 in 17 /23 innings last season. Junior Luke Fithian and senior Scott Price also provide pitching depth.
Wildwood
Coach: Rich Hans
Last season’s record: 5-15
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Warriors return seven starters but are young and lack experience on the mound. Senior pitcher Dom Troiano had a 3.23 ERA and struck out 32 in 31 innings last season. Senior utility player Ernie Troiano batted .360 last season.
SHORE CONFERENCE
Barnegat
Coach: Dan McCoy
Last season’s record: 13-9
2002 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Bengals should contend behind senior pitchers PJ Craig (26 strikeouts in 23 innings last season), Ryan Kulpa (24 strikeouts in 19 innings) and Jared Schworn.
Lacey Township
Coach: Adam Taha
Last season’s record: 11-10
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Lions will feature an experience pitching staff. Senior Michael Todaro and juniors Zach Mohr and Noah Quinn return on the mound. Senior infielder Jordy LaVelle stole 14 bases last season.
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Daniel Mulligan
Last season’s record: 1-17
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Wildcats return four of their top five hitters. Senior shortstop Rian O’Rourke batted .344 last season. Senior pitchers Stephen Demilio (3.70 ERA last season) and Chris Mitchell (3.64 ERA last season) lead the rotation.
Southern Regional
Coach: Ed Truitt
Last season’s record: 6-15
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Rams will feature several newcomers as they graduated a large class. Southern will rely on senior pitcher/infielder Stephen Stafford and senior pitcher/infielder Carson Wolek for leadership.
SOFTBALL
Who is ranked in The Press preseason high school softball Elite 11?
11. Gloucester Catholic (20-4): Rams reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals.
10. Buena Regional (15-7): South Jersey Group I contender
9. Rancocas Valley (11-9): Traditional power returns eight starters.
8. St. Joseph Academy (27-3) : The defending South Jersey Non-Public B champion.
7. Egg Harbor Township (19-5): South Jersey Group IV contender.
6. Bordentown (18-2): Allowed 32 runs all of last season.
5. Cedar Creek (22-4): Defending South Jersey Group II champion.
4. Hammonton (20-2): Defending South Jersey Group III champion.
3. Kingsway Regional (23-2): Defending South Jersey Group IV champion.
2. Clayton (28-2): Defending state Group I champion.
1. Donovan Catholic (29-1):Won the Tournament of Champions last season.
High school softball team by team preview: How does your school shape up this spring?
CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE
American Division
ACIT
Coach: Brigette Alessandrini
Last season’s record: 8-13
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Red Hawks will feature plenty of sophomores nut will on seniors Maura Furst (pitcher) and Lola Sarni (3B/C0 for leadership. Furst is a four-year starter and Sarni knocked in 21 runs with a .650 slugging percentage last season.
Atlantic City
Coach: Anthony Nistico
Last season’s record: 7-14
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Vikings will have plenty of offense but last experience and depth. Junior outfielder/first baseman Cecelia Marota batted .592 last season. Junior infielder Rosie Miltenberger batted .477 and stole 22 bases last season.
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Kristi Troster
Last season’s record: 19-5
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Eagles return seven starters and have plenty of speed and depth. Senior outfielder Kayla Dollard batted .443 with 28 stolen bases last season. Sophomore pitcher Madison Dollard struck out 76 in 56 2/3 innings last season. Junior shortstop Madison Biddle hit seven home runs last season.
Hammonton
Coach: Eric Schulman
Last season’s record: 20-2
2022 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Blue Devils return eight starters. Senior April Lewandowski is expected to take over as the No. 1 pitcher. Senior second baseman Krista Tzaferos hit six home runs and knocked in 27 runs last season. Junior third baseman Alexa Panagopoylos led the team with 31 RBIs last season.
Millville
Coach: Brooke Ewan-Dixon
Last season’s record: 13-4
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Thunderbolts will rely on a strong offense. Sophomore outfielder Brooke Joslin batted .521 with 21 stolen bases as a freshman. Senior catcher Olivia Stetler led the team with 22 RBIs. Senior infielder Emily Felice scored 25 runs and had 18 RBIs.
OLMA
Coach: Rebecca Steiger
Last season’s record: 15-7
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Villagers are young but will rely on sisters Margaret and Emma Douglas. Margaret, a senior catcher, had 34 hits and 35 RBIs last season. Emma, a sophomore pitcher, struck out 107 hitters last season.
Vineland
Coach: Mike Reed
Last season’s record: 12-9
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Reed takes over as head coach. The Fighting Clan return a talented core and have a talented freshmen class. Junior catcher Madison Cantoni led the Fighting Clan with 24 RBIs and four home runs last season. Senior pitcher/first baseman Leilani Colaneri threw 47 innings and batted .407 with 22 RBIs last season.
National Division
Absegami
Coach: Barbara Dell’Aringa
Last season’s record: 4-15
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Braves are young with plenty of freshmen and sophomores in the starting lineup. But Dell’Aringa said there is plenty of energy with numbers up and improved depth. Sophomore catcher Julianna Cappolina is a player to watch. Junior pitcher Tory Smith returns from a knee injury to take the mound.
Cedar Creek
Coach: Shawn Cohen
Last season’s record: 22-4
2022 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Pirates are the defending South Jersey Group II champions and return a host of talented players. Senior outfielders Chasedy Johnson (.519 batting average, seven home runs and 34 RBIs) and Olivia Catalina (.461 average and 22 stolen bases) spark the offense. Sophomore pitcher Liz Martin struck out 111 in 90 1/3 innings last season.
Holy Spirit
Coach: Dennis Smith
Last season’s record: 6-15
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Spartans will feature several freshmen. Junior catcher Lily Hagan batted .396 with 18 RBIs and 23 stolen bases last season. Junior pitcher Aly Rymis struck out 59 in 82 2/3 innings last season.
Mainland Regional
Coach: Brian Smith
Last season’s record: 9-14
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Senior shortstop Ava Kinkler is a four-year starter who batted .379 with 21 RBIs last season. Junior leadoff hitter Rayna Molina batted .492 last season. Sophomore pitcher Bella D’Agostino struck out 97 in 84 innings last season.
Oakcrest
Coach: Jason Hearn
Last season’s record: 13-10
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Falcons will rely on senior pitcher/shortstop Abigail Tunney and senior first baseman/outfielder Bella Williamson and junior catcher Madison Pell. Tunney struck out 198 hitters in 150 innings and had 21 RBIs and 34 stolen bases last season.
Ocean City
Coach: Carrie Merritt
Last season’s record: 12-8
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Red Raiders feature senior shortstop Cristina Barbella (.345 batting average last season). Senior catcher Brooke Groover-Illas (.383 average) and junior outfielder MaKenzie Segich, who stole 25 bases last season.
St. Joseph Academy
Coach: Les Olson
Last season’s record: 27-3
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Wildcats will have a new look with 10 new players on the roster. Still, St. Joe will feature some of the league’s top players. Senior shortstop Katie Dainton has 77 career hits and 73 career runs scored. Junior catcher Macie Jacquet scored 37 runs last season. Senior first baseman Xelynn Rodriguez knocked in 30 runs last season. Junior center fielder Bella Davis, who missed most of last season with a broken hand, is a player to watch.
United Division
Bridgeton
Coach: Kristi Wolcott
Last season’s record: 2-14
2002 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Bulldogs will rely on senior pitcher Taylor Bailey and senior third baseman Asia Butler.
Buena Regional
Coach: Pam Pickett
Last season’s record: 15-7
2022 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Chiefs are a veteran group and should contend for the division and South Jersey Group I titles. Senior third baseman/pitcher Kendall Bryant, who batted .532 with five home runs and 33 RBIs, leads a potent lineup. Senior middle infielder Madison Hand batted .578 last season. Senior pitcher Emily D’Ottavio struck out 137 batters in 128 innings last season.
Cape May Tech
Coach: Cortney Walters
Last season’s record: 3-14
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Hawks will feature strong senor leadership but have a young pitching staff. Senior shortstop/third baseman Adelia Ogden and junior catcher Devin Muir are players to watch.
Lower Cape May
Coach: Kiersten Hughes
Last season’s record: 4-17
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: Senior middle infielder and pitcher Delaney Brown struck out 34 hitters last season. Junior Jenna Ziemba also impressed on the mound last season.
Middle Township
Coach: Megan Russ
Last season’s record: 8-14
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Panthers return eight starters and several players who have been in the program for three years or more. Senior infielder Grace Thompson returns from shoulder surgery after batting .368 in eight games last season before being injured. Junior infielder Isabella D’Alonzo led last year’s team with a .301 average and 23 RBIs.
Pleasantville
Coach: Kathy Watson
Last season’s record: 0-10
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Greyhounds will feature senior Katherine Cabrera-Pena on the mound and junior Jenniah Garvin behind the plate. Senior second baseman Naomy Iberra anchors the infield.
Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Mark Krause
Last season’s record: 5-10
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: Krause takes over as coach. The Crusaders will feature a number of freshman and sophomores. Wildwood Catholic will rely on seniors Rickii Davis and Kristina Winters for leadership.
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Scarlett Weist
Last season’s record: 1-13
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Colts are young. Seniors Gianna Trexler (P/1B) and Cioni Simmons (CF) lead the team.
Wildwood
Coach: Teresa Cunniff
Last season’s record: 6-11
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Warriors return a solid core and should improved defensively. Senior Ava Troiano led the team with 21 RBIs and 26 runs scored last season.
SHORE CONFERENCE
Barnegat
Coach: Michael Palmieri
Last season’s record: 9-12
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: Sophomore pitcher Jamison Hogan had 92 strikeouts and eight wins last season. Senior first baseman Adrianna Kappmeier led the Bengals with 24 hits last season. She also had 118 putouts with just one error.
Lacey Township
Coach: Christina Pollino
Last season’s record: 12-12
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Lions will combine strong pitching with a potent offense. Senior Sarah Zimmerman takes over on the mound. Senior catcher/third baseman Chelsea Melkowits batted .458 last season.
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Keith Lowe
Last season’s record: 7-12
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Wildcats will rely on seniors Jess Cheney (SS), Kayla Weber (1B), Arianna Loftus (3B/P) and Brianna Petrone (OF).
Southern Regional
Coach: Jamie Bernaldo
Last season’s record: 15-4
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: Senior pitcher Elizabeth Gosse returns on the mound. Junior outfielder Leah Morin led the team with 31 hits last season. Senior infielder Sarah Lalley batted .376 last season.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.