What does "OBG" mean to Millville? Just about everything: Must Win

“Millville has been orange and blue for a long time,” Allen said. “Not just in high school but the younger kids coming up, they can be OBG too.”

Millville can be a tough town. In May, the community held a meeting at Captain Buck Park to discuss gun violence after a shooting during a party in nearby Fairfield Township. It can be tempting for teens to go down the wrong path. OBG signals there’s another way.

“It’s about choosing the field over the streets,” Thomas said. “If they do the right things on the field, if they do the right things in the classroom, those guys are going to have an opportunity to move on to college. We give them the option of being a part of our group, our gang, and not the street life.”

With the pandemic and everything else that has gone on in the world the past two years, all high school athletes need something positive to latch on to.

“There’s a lot of tough things going on,” Thomas said. “I believe the reality is every kid wants to be a part of something. We try to make sure that we give them something to be a part of. That’s what OBG is. Come and be a part of OBG.”