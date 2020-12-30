West Jersey Football League working on schedule for next season, hoping to get back to normal

“We are trying to do our due diligence in figuring out what is going on and where we would be as far as vaccines and when we start (the season),” Sellers said.

The WJFL is the second-largest of the five football leagues in the state. Sellers added that two leagues, including the Shore Conference, already made a 2021 schedule.

“We are working on a schedule,” Sellers said. “We will play next season, and we will be lucky and blessed to just be able to play games.”

WJFL coaches formed an association, led by president and Penns Grove coach John Emel and vice president and Millville coach Dennis Thomas, this month to assist with the schedule and relay information to other coaches.

The committee plans to meet with Sellers on Jan. 11.

“Right now, we are hoping it’s a regular schedule,” Thomas said. “What we are trying to do is formulate a schedule based on what is fair. … We are all trying to work together to put something together where everyone is happy and where the kids get the most out of it. At the end of the day, it’s all about the kids”

The 2020 season was to have been the first of a two-year division plan that never went into effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.