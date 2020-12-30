West Jersey Football League working on schedule for next season, hoping to get back to normal

West Jersey Football League President Derryk Sellers and the 96 teams in the league are about a month removed from a strange and unpredictable season played through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Games were canceled and postponed, teams were forced to shut down, especially toward the end of the season, and the schedule was shuffled around on numerous occasions, sometimes within 24 hours of kickoff.
The journey ahead is just as uncertain.
“Unknown is the operative word here,” said Sellers, who is also Lindenwold’s athletic director. “It’s just unknown. A lot of people have their opinion, but I always say, living on Second Guess Avenue is a great place to be, and it’s easy to live there when you don’t have to make those decisions.
“But if you have to make a decision on the information you have, you have to do the best that you can, which is what we try to do.”
The WJFL schedule typically is released by February.
Sellers added that is still the plan but that the league must decide between two options for next season — either repeating this year’s schedule (without divisions and with more localized opponents) or going back to the division model.
Both options would include adjustments with the aim being an eight-game schedule.
“We are trying to do our due diligence in figuring out what is going on and where we would be as far as vaccines and when we start (the season),” Sellers said.
The WJFL is the second-largest of the five football leagues in the state. Sellers added that two leagues, including the Shore Conference, already made a 2021 schedule.
“We are working on a schedule,” Sellers said. “We will play next season, and we will be lucky and blessed to just be able to play games.”
WJFL coaches formed an association, led by president and Penns Grove coach John Emel and vice president and Millville coach Dennis Thomas, this month to assist with the schedule and relay information to other coaches.
The committee plans to meet with Sellers on Jan. 11.
“Right now, we are hoping it’s a regular schedule,” Thomas said. “What we are trying to do is formulate a schedule based on what is fair. … We are all trying to work together to put something together where everyone is happy and where the kids get the most out of it. At the end of the day, it’s all about the kids”
The 2020 season was to have been the first of a two-year division plan that never went into effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sellers would like to get back to divisions but is hesitant to commit yet as there could again be cancellations or postponements next season due to positive tests or outbreaks. And with a more traditional schedule, there would be less wiggle room for rescheduling.
“I want to get back to some normalcy next year, but at the beginning of the year, it might be difficult with the average, everyday person maybe not getting vaccinated until at least August or September,” Sellers said. “I would hate to have a division crown if teams get shut down and can’t play all their games.”
Most coaches want to have a traditional schedule with divisions, crossover games and playoffs next season.
“I don’t know if it’s too early to determine if that would happen,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “We have to obviously wait to see how things go with the COVID situation. But If you gave me my wish, that is what I would wish for, the more traditional setup.”
Sellers can see a scenario in which there are some COVID-related shutdowns to start the season. But he is hopeful there will be state playoffs again next season, which would allow teams to play without divisions but still compete for a championship.
“I’m really excited about the chance for next season,” Sellers said. “People just have to be patient. You aren’t going to satisfy everyone, but you have to make the best decision for everyone involved.”
Smith said the wait to see opponents shouldn’t affect offseason preparation, but it would be more ideal if that information is released sooner rather than later.
“I think we are a little bit used to it (dealing with the unknown),” Smith said. “But it can’t get any crazier than this year, that’s for sure. You just have to be willing to adapt to whatever they tell us to do. … You just have to focus on the things you can control.”
Thomas would also like to see the WJFL announce all-stars again next season, which Sellers noted the league will most likely select as all-conference teams rather than by division.
“We weren’t supposed to play this year, and (Sellers) did a good job getting things together,” Thomas said. “But I believe as the (WJFL Coaches Association), we want to make it better. We always want to improve upon what we have. I think if we work collectively, we could make South Jersey football a lot better.”
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape football game
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
