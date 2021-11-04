West Jersey Football League needs to alter its scheduling process: Must Win

Coach Frank Riggitano of the Middle Township High School football team empathizes with what the Buena and Pleasantville teams have gone through this season.
He also looks at them as a cautionary tale.
Both Pleasantville and Buena finished the regular season 0-8, partially because their past success earned them tough West Jersey Football League schedules.
Meanwhile, Middle Township is 6-1 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 this year. Riggitano would like to avoid Buena and Pleasantville’s fate in 2022 and 2023.
“There’s a handful of teams in our area who are going to traditionally remain in the upper echelon and then they’re the rest of us that are often cyclical,” Riggitano said. “There’s got to be a way. There’s got to be a formula (for schedules). When you’re dealing with so many schools, I know it’s difficult. But you have to be careful.”
Riggitano is far from the only South Jersey coach who feels this way.
There is no argument the 95-team West Jersey Football League saved football in the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey in general.
The WJFL allowed traditional Cape-Atlantic League schools to avoid playing multiple parochial powers in the same season. The WJFL allowed CAL schools to play opponents of similar ability and enrollment from all over South Jersey. It gave struggling programs the schedules they needed to rebuild.
But the way the WJFL has scheduled in the past, some divisions are packed with talented teams and some are not.
Some schools get caught in the middle with this system.
That’s what happened to Buena Regional and Pleasantville. Both were playoff teams in 2018, finishing 9-1 and 8-3, respectively.
But in high school football talent ebbs and flows. Success in 2018 guarantees nothing in 2021.
Based on sideline conversations with numerous coaches, players and media members, the WJFL could use a few tweaks to get even better as it begins to realign for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The most important change is for the league to make divisions consistent on a year-to-year basis and base them on geography and enrollment.
The WJFL currently realigns its divisions every two years. This has several problems.
First, it devalues division titles. When asked to name what division their team currently plays in, most WJFL coaches don’t know the answer. How can you celebrate winning a division you can’t even name?
Division rivalries are football’s foundation. But by realigning the division’s every two years, the WJFL does not allow these rivalries to grow.
The league also does not take advantage of its natural rivalries. How can Mainland Regional and Ocean City not be in the same division or Atlantic City and Holy Spirit? This season Mainland was in a division with Deptford and Clearview. Ocean City played division games against Seneca and Pemberton.
How about the following divisions for Press-area schools for the next two seasons:
Division I: Wildwood, Middle Township, Lower Cape May, Buena Regional and Pleasantville.
Division II: Ocean City, Mainland Regional, Atlantic City, Holy Spirit, Absegami.
Division III: Egg Harbor Township, Vineland, Millville, St. Augustine Prep, Williamstown
Division IV: Cedar Creek, Oakcrest, St. Joseph, Hammonton, Bridgeton.
By keeping divisions the same, the WJFL goes a long way toward accounting for the cyclical nature of high school football. Teams will know no matter what their talent level, they have four or five division games each season against familiar opponents with similar enrollments.
As for crossover games, they can be scheduled based on enrollment and a team’s past record. Instead of past records, coaches and athletic directors could give an honest assessment of how talented they believe their team will be the next two years. With consistent division opponents, schools should challenge themselves against more talented teams in at least one or two crossover games because those are the type of contests teams need to play to make the postseason.
The leaders of the WJFL are about to begin a thankless task. It’s impossible to make 95 schools happy with their schedules. No matter what the WJFL does a few teams will finish undefeated. Some won’t win a game.
But consistent divisions will make life better and more fun for everyone connected with the WJFL.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears every Friday in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.comTwitter @ACPressMcGarry
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
