West Jersey Football League needs to alter its scheduling process: Must Win

Coach Frank Riggitano of the Middle Township High School football team empathizes with what the Buena and Pleasantville teams have gone through this season.

He also looks at them as a cautionary tale.

Both Pleasantville and Buena finished the regular season 0-8, partially because their past success earned them tough West Jersey Football League schedules.

Meanwhile, Middle Township is 6-1 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 this year. Riggitano would like to avoid Buena and Pleasantville’s fate in 2022 and 2023.

“There’s a handful of teams in our area who are going to traditionally remain in the upper echelon and then they’re the rest of us that are often cyclical,” Riggitano said. “There’s got to be a way. There’s got to be a formula (for schedules). When you’re dealing with so many schools, I know it’s difficult. But you have to be careful.”

Riggitano is far from the only South Jersey coach who feels this way.

There is no argument the 95-team West Jersey Football League saved football in the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey in general.