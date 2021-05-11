West Deptford overtakes EHT with 3-run HR in 7th inning of Diamond Classic game

“We’re going to learn some things from this,” Carmichael said. “We’re very processed base here. We talk all the time about process over results. Some things we did really well today. We probably should have done more damage. We needed some two-out hits. But this group has done everything I’ve asked of them this year, and hopefully it will continue.”

EHT built its lead behind starting pitcher Ethan Dodd, who struck out nine and allowed three earned runs in 51/3 innings. David Appolonia and Tristin Trivers each had three hits for the Eagles. Justin Sweeney knocked in two runs, and Frank Wright hit a solo home run.

But it all slipped away for EHT in the final innings. West Deptford scored five runs and had seven hits in the top of the seventh.

None of the hits were bigger than Marraffa’s opposite-field home run that gave West Deptford an 8-7 lead. The left-hander lined a fastball over the left- center field fence with runners on first and second. The sophomore called it the biggest home run of his life.

“We came in this tournament underrated,” Marraffa said. “We just needed to swing the bats. If we don’t start hitting, our team gets down a bit. But we found that momentum and energy, and we kept it going.”

W. Deptford 002 003 5 – 10 11 0