Wednesday's high school sports schedule

SOFTBALL
South Jersey Group III semifinal
2 p.m.
Toms River East at Hammonton
South Jersey Group II semifinal
4 p.m.
Haddon Heights at Cedar Creek
Volleyball
South Jersey Championship
5 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern Regional
LACROSSE
State Group IV final
7:30 p.m. at Hopewell Valley
Southern Regional vs. Hunterdon Central
State Group III final
7:30 p.m. at Shore Regional
Ocean City vs. Chatham
